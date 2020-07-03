The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Godzilla Says Trans Rights

James Whitbrook

Published 3 hours ago: July 4, 2020 at 3:00 am -
Filed to:cressa maeve beer
fan fillmsgodzillaio9lgbtqtohotransgender
Godzilla, King of all Kaiju *and* all allies. (Screenshot: Cressa Maeve Beer/Toho )
Godzilla, King of all Kaiju *and* all allies. (Screenshot: Cressa Maeve Beer/Toho )

Well, skree-onked it. You know how the Big G is.

Pride month may be officially over, but the King of all Kaiju has sent it off in style, while reminding us of some important things to always remember even outside of it through the medium of stop-motion animation. Created by Cressa Maeve Beer, who previously made some excellent Godzilla shorts for Cinepocalypse, “Coming Out” sees Godzilla and Godzilla Jr. battling Baragon — but Godzilla pretty quickly realises that Godzilla Jr.’s mind is elsewhere.

Turns out Godzilla Jr. just wants to — after watching some Sailor Moon to bolster her resolve, of course — share with her father her true self. A self that Godzilla embraces and supports, because sure, he might be King of the Monsters, but he’s not a monster. From adorably knitted Trans flags to bows in Godzilla Jr.’s hair, Godzilla is more than happy to support his daughter. Especially so when it comes to beating up Baragon.

Daniel Radcliffe Delivers a Powerful, Heartfelt Message to Support Trans Rights

Warner Bros. might be willing to look the other way while Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling continues to support transphobic views, but Harry Potter isn’t having any of that shit.

Read more

At a time when transgender rights have been under attack at a federal and pop cultural level, it’s beautiful to see Toho openly supporting Beer’s work, and letting us know firmly: Godzilla protects the earth, and part of that means protecting trans people too.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.