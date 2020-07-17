Get a Glimpse at Cyberpunk 2077’s Gritty World in This Exclusive Art Book Preview

If you’re looking forward to the Keanu Reeves-starring Cyberpunk 2077, we have a homework assignment for you. Dark Horse and CD Projekt Red are about to release a 200-page hardcover book detailing the lore of the entire world months before the video game pops into your console, and Gizmodo has an exclusive sneak peek.

The book is called The World of Cyberpunk 2077 and it’ll be out July 28, about four months before the game is released on November 19. Inside, you’ll find “an extensive examination of the rich lore of Cyberpunk 2077. This intricately assembled tome contains everything you need to know about the history, characters, and world” of the game.

What does that mean exactly? “Step into the year 2077, a world dotted with dystopian metropoles where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common — they’re necessary tools to get ahead,” the book’s press release reads. “Delve into incisive lore to discover how the economic decline of the United States created a crippling dependence on devious corporations and birthed the Free State of California. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.”

Now, let’s show you what you came here for. First up is a page ripe with lore that plays a key role in the game.

A spread from Dark Horse's The World of Cyberpunk 2077. (Image: Dark Horse)

Next, you can see a really cool look at the world on this chapter intro page.

A spread from Dark Horse's The World of Cyberpunk 2077. (Image: Dark Horse)

There’s more lore here from a bit further in the book.

A spread from Dark Horse's The World of Cyberpunk 2077. (Image: Dark Horse)

And finally, another beautiful chapter page, which certainly hits a bit at more of the action in the game.

A spread from Dark Horse's The World of Cyberpunk 2077. (Image: Dark Horse)

Of course, you don’t need to read or even look at a book like this before playing Cyberpunk 2077. The game will obviously keep you informed of everything you need to know. That doesn’t make it any less exciting to pump yourself up to play or to see just how detailed everyone involved got with this world.

The World of Cyberpunk 2077 is out July 28. Find pre-orders for the regular version here and the deluxe version here. The game is currently set for a November release.