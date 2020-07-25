For All Mankind’s Season 2 Teaser Blasts Off Into a New Space Race

The Cold War is really heating up in the second season of For All Mankind. In Saturday’s virtual San Diego Comic-Con panel, showrunner Ronald D. Moore was joined by fellow cast and crew members of the alternate history Apple TV+ show and provided a sneak peek at what the future holds.

While the first season of the show began with the Soviet Union beating the United States to the moon in the late 1960s, season two picks up in the early 1980s. Like real life, Ronald Reagan is president and there is a rising and continual threat from the Soviet Union. On the show, that conflict comes from the space race, which is as propulsive as ever. NASA is bigger than ever, heading out on countless missions, and even coordinating with the military — based on the number of guns on the moon, it could even get deadly. Check out the teaser, shown at the end of the panel.

During the panel, Moore discussed the new timeframe for the second season, which has bumped things up to 1983. He said that while we can expect a classic 1980s soundtrack (“Sweet Dreams” by The Eurythmics is featured in the teaser), they actually worked hard to avoid overdosing on nostalgia. After all, it’s an alternate history version of the 1980s, not the real deal. A big focus this season is on relationships — whether it’s Ed (Joel Kinnaman) trying to fix his marriage with Karen (Shantel VanSanten), or Tracy (Sarah Jones) struggling to balance her relationship with her newfound stardom.

Before production was shut down due to the pandemic, Moore said he’d already shot eight of the second season’s 10 episodes, and he and his team are already thinking ahead to season three.

Season two of For All Mankind premieres on Apple TV+ later this year.