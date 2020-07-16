Fiat Chrysler And Peugeot Are Merging To Form A Company Called ‘STELLANTIS’

I always thought FCA USA LLC was a weird name. After all, it stands for “Fiat Chrysler Automobiles United States of America Limited Liability Company.” But now I don’t think it’s so odd, because Fiat Chrysler and French automaker PSA Groupe have announced that their merger will be called “STELLANTIS.” It’s different.

“In a major step as they move towards the completion of their 50:50 merger as defined in the Combination Agreement announced on 18 December 2019, Peugeot S.A. (“Groupe PSA”) and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (“FCA”)…today announce that the corporate name of the new group will be STELLANTIS,” reads the new press release from both PSA Groupe and FCA.

The release goes on to say that the name comes from the Latin verb “stello,” which means “to brighten with stars.”

The document continues with a bunch of fluff about how bright the future looks for the two companies:

It draws inspiration from this new and ambitious alignment of storied automotive brands and strong company cultures that in coming together are creating one of the new leaders in the next era of mobility while at the same time preserving all the exceptional value and the values of its constituent parts. STELLANTIS will combine the scale of a truly global business with an exceptional breadth and depth of talent, knowhow and resource capable of providing the sustainable mobility solutions for the coming decades. The name’s Latin origins pay tribute to the rich history of its founding companies while the evocation of astronomy captures the true spirit of optimism, energy and renewal driving this industry-changing merger.

The press release makes it clear that individual car brands won’t be changing—this new STELLANTIS name applies only at the “group level.” A logo is forthcoming. The merger, which we’ve been writing about since the spring of 2019, should be completed in the first quarter of next year, the two parties state.

I think STELLANTIS sounds more like a space colony than a car company, but it’s just a name. A bit unconventional, sure, but I can dig unconventional.