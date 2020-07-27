The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Fear the Walking Dead Will Return for More Humans vs. Humans vs. Zombies Just in Time for Halloween

Cheryl Eddy

Published 51 mins ago: July 27, 2020 at 10:14 am -
Filed to:amc
comic con 2020fear the walking deadio9san diego comic conthe walking deadzombies
June (Jenna Elfman) wrangles some zombies on Fear the Walking Dead's season five finale. (Photo: Van Redin/AMC)
June (Jenna Elfman) wrangles some zombies on Fear the Walking Dead's season five finale. (Photo: Van Redin/AMC)

Fear the Walking Dead’s fifth season wrapped up back in September, and a promo (dropped in April) for season six hinted of more grim Wild West vibes ahead, complete with cowboy hats, mask-wearing horseback riders, and flaming oil wells. Today’s Comic-Con panel revealed even more about what’s to come.

First up: an official premiere date of Sunday, October 12 on AMC in the U.S. It will likely appear on Foxtel in Australia, but a premiere date is currently unconfirmed.

“Is Morgan… OK?” was the first question at the panel, and everyone (including actor Lennie James, who plays Morgan — a key Fear the Walking Dead character who was left for dead, in a world where people don’t necessarily die, at the end of season five) kind of snickered through definitively answering that obvious spoiler.

The rest of the panel — divided into two parts, because Fear has a huge cast — also features actors Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades, as well as showrunners-exec producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and Scott M. Gimple, the “chief content officer” of all things The Walking Dead.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.