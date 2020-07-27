Fear the Walking Dead Will Return for More Humans vs. Humans vs. Zombies Just in Time for Halloween

Fear the Walking Dead’s fifth season wrapped up back in September, and a promo (dropped in April) for season six hinted of more grim Wild West vibes ahead, complete with cowboy hats, mask-wearing horseback riders, and flaming oil wells. Today’s Comic-Con panel revealed even more about what’s to come.

First up: an official premiere date of Sunday, October 12 on AMC in the U.S. It will likely appear on Foxtel in Australia, but a premiere date is currently unconfirmed.

“Is Morgan… OK?” was the first question at the panel, and everyone (including actor Lennie James, who plays Morgan — a key Fear the Walking Dead character who was left for dead, in a world where people don’t necessarily die, at the end of season five) kind of snickered through definitively answering that obvious spoiler.

The rest of the panel — divided into two parts, because Fear has a huge cast — also features actors Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades, as well as showrunners-exec producers Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, and Scott M. Gimple, the “chief content officer” of all things The Walking Dead.