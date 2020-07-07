Even More Rumours About Justice League Dark’s Heroes Getting Standalone Movies

Cate Shortland discusses how Black Widow will carry on Nat’s legacy through Yelena. Kumail Nanjiani talks about what he wanted to bring to The Eternals’ Kingo. Another familiar face is confirmed for Lucifer’s final season. Plus, what’s to come on Snowpiercer’s finale. To me, my spoilers!

Constantine

Following yesterday’s rumours of a Zatanna movie, Charles Murphy and The Observer’s Brandon Katz now claim a solo Constantine film — one that could potentially revive Keanu Reeve’s take on the character — is in development at Bad Robot.

Have heard some whispers about this. If Keanu Reeves returns, that'll give him yet another iconic character to extend his mainstream popularity. Every decade, this dude rolls out another buzzy title to reignite the public's love. What a movie star. https://t.co/v19a0EAcOD — Brandon Katz (@Great_Katzby) July 6, 2020

Black Widow

Director Cate Shortland confirmed Black Widow will “hand the baton” to Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova in a new interview with Empire, presumably indicating that Yelena will become the MCU’s current Black Widow going forward.

[Kevin Feige] realised that the audience would expect an origin story so, of course, we went in the opposite direction. And we didn’t know how great Florence Pugh would be. We knew she would be great, but we didn’t know how great. Scarlett is so gracious, like, ‘Oh, I’m handing her the baton.’ So it’s going to propel another female storyline.

The Eternals

In conversation with THR, Kumail Nanjiani revealed he approached playing Kingo by “what he didn’t want [the character] to be.”

I approached him really as the opposite of the opportunities that I had gotten and the opportunities that a lot of other brown men traditionally get in Hollywood. I feel like we’re this group where we can be the model minority, so the smart nerds, or the exact opposite, terrorists, depending on what the project is. Those are the two ends of the spectrum that we occupy and very little in between. I’ve gotten to play a nerd, so I wanted this guy to be cool. I’ve played weaklings, so I wanted this guy to be strong. Brown men have had to play terrorists, so I wanted this guy to be full of joy. So, really, this character for me was defined by what I didn’t want him to be.

The MCU

Speaking of which, in conversation with Ramy Youssef for Variety, Tessa Thompson stated the next phase of the MCU will focus on a more ethnically diverse roster of characters.

I think in this next phase of Marvel, we’re really talking about what representation looks like in those spaces. Because the truth is these movies travel globally in such huge ways, and if you can represent people that are of colour, if you can represent people with disabilities, if you can represent the LGBTQIA community inside of these films, it’s a pretty big deal. There’s millions and millions of people, particularly young people, that show up to the cinema. And I think if you can show them something that looks like them, they feel valued. Particularly inside of these narratives of the comic books, that’s what it’s all about. It’s that our differences make us special. I’m really excited that we’re able to continue to push the bounds of that and that I’m able to do that with Valkyrie, because there’s so many cool queer characters in the comic books and they should have a place on-screen.

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Writer Ed Solomon shared another behind-the-scenes photo from the new Bill and Ted movie on Twitter.

This is one of my favorite personal photos from the set of @BillandTed3. Each morning before @Winter & Keanu would head to hair & make up, we’d rehearse the scene with (director) Dean Parisot (that’s his hand bottom left of frame). Once it was set, we’d run it for the crew. pic.twitter.com/EVMpZKmiY8 — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) July 5, 2020

The Vigil

A lapsed Hassidic man learns a demon has designs on the body of a dead neighbour he’s agreed to watch in the trailer for The Vigil.

Lucifer

D.B. Woodside has confirmed he’ll return for the final season of Lucifer.

Yes Brother…! Utterly delighted and excited to get back alongside you both in front of and behind the camera❤️#Lucifer ✊????✊???????? https://t.co/F0S7qTng1h — tom ellis (@tomellis17) July 5, 2020

Matt Reeves

The Batman director Matt Reeves and his 6th & Idaho production company have signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group. According to Variety, “the multi-year deal will make WB home for all of 6th & Idaho’s future TV projects.”

NOS4A2

Wayne has nightmares in the synopsis for “The Lake House,” airing July 12.

With Charlie Manx on the hunt, Vic and her family go into hiding with Maggie. Wayne suffers mysterious nightmares while Tabitha chases a lead on Bing.

Snowpiercer

Finally, the revolution has come in the trailer for the two-hour season finale of Snowpiercer.

