How To Watch Comic-Con At Home In Australia

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 was cancelled earlier this year due to the pandemic, but the good news is there’ll still be hundreds of exciting pop culture announcements, panels and talks this month with the virtual Comic-Con at Home event.

For the first time ever, people around the world will be invited to attend virtual Comic-Con panels on YouTube. With hundreds of panels planned across the spectrum of pop culture, there’ll be plenty to dive in to.

While Gizmodo has already detailed the most exciting panels coming to Comic-Con at Home, there’s a lot more on the way.

There’ll be news and highlights from Marvel, DC, HBO, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, What We Do In The Shadows and more. Keanu Reeves is even making an appearance to chat all things Constantine. (Hopefully Matt Ryan, DC’s current Constantine, also makes an appearance.)

For a complete list of confirmed panels, head to the Unofficial SDCC Blog. There are still a bunch of surprises yet to be announced, with a complete show line-up currently unconfirmed. These panels will likely pop up later next week, so stay glued to your social channels for any new updates.

The first panels covering comics and creative privilege begin at 7am AEST on Thursday, July 23. The event will conclude about 11am AEST on Monday, July 27 after a weekend filled with excitement.

Comic-Con at Home runs from July 23 to July 27 in Australia.

You’ll be able to catch every panel on the Comic-Con YouTube page or stay tuned to Twitter for the latest news and when panels will go live. Keep in mind all times listed will be in Pacific Daylight Time, so keeping track on social media is best.

This year marks the first digital Comic-Con event. It’s a fantastic opportunity for every pop culture fan to hear news of their favourite TV shows and movies firsthand rather than through shaky camcorder footage. It’s great to see Comic-Con focusing on accessibility and community in a time when we all need it most.

Gizmodo Australia will be bringing you all the latest news and updates from Comic-Con at Home throughout the event.