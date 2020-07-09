Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Is Ending With the Eldritch-Fuelled Part 4

She’s only getting one more chance to put a spell on us. Netflix has announced that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will end with the upcoming Part 4, which sees one or more Sabrinas Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and the Fright Club facing off against the Great Old Ones in a final battle for Greendale’s soul.

In a press release, Netflix revealed that the second half of season two will arrive later this year, bringing the horror series to a close. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s final eight-episode half-season brings the Eldritch Terrors to Greendale, following Father Blackwood’s (Richard Coyle) summoning at the end of Part 3. But it’s actually a storyline that’s been teased for a while, starting with the Part 2 episode where Harvey (Ross Lynch) had a magic-induced nightmare that he was roommates with H.P. Lovecraft.

According to the plot description, the coven will fight each Eldritch creature — only referred to in vague terms like “The Weird,” “The Returned,” and “The Darkness” — leading to the End of All Things, otherwise known as “The Void.” Meanwhile, Sabrina and Nick (Gavin Leatherwood) look to be rekindling their broken relationship, as Rosalind (Jaz Sinclair) sees her powers continue to grow. Netflix has released some first-look photos at the upcoming final season, which you can check out here.

Photo: Netflix, Other The Fright Club unleashes an attack on an unseen enemy. Photo: Netflix, Other Daddy and Step-Mummy are home. Photo: Netflix, Other The witchy warriors get ready for battle. Photo: Netflix, Other Auntie power! Photo: Netflix, Other Apparently this is still happening. Photo: Netflix, Other Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) looks to be prepping some heavy research.

This ending is the latest in a series of hits to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s shows. His Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene was cancelled after just one season, and his Dracula adaptation The Brides, starring Gina Torres (Firefly), wasn’t picked up by ABC. But it sounds like he’s ok with how and when Sabrina is closing the dark book. In a statement, Aguirre-Sacasa thanked the cast, crew, and fans for their devotion to the series, as well as the networks for letting him tell the story he wanted to tell.

“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show,” he said. “I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina returns with its final chapter later this year.