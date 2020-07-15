The Cheapest NBN Plans in Australia

Many of us probably pay somewhere between $60 and $110 per month for an NBN plan. Over the course of a year, that adds up. But no matter what you’re paying, there’s a good chance you can save a bit of cash each month. Here ere are some of the cheapest NBN plans across the four main NBN speed tiers.

Providers like Optus and Telstra may charge top dollar, but there are plenty of smaller providers who offer similar, if not better service. If you don’t want to sacrifice your speeds, you can look at plans that don’t have unlimited data to save a couple of bucks each month. Or If you need unlimited data, you can always drop down to a slower speed tier. You’ve definitely got choices.

If you’re looking for NBN 250, no plans are cheap yet. But you can read more about the most affordable one right here.

Cheapest NBN 100 plans with at least 500GB

NBN 100 is the fastest widely available speed tier, with download speeds of up to 100Mbps. Most NBN 100 plans are now of the 100 / 20 variety, meaning you’ll get upload speeds as fast as 20Mbps.

Some providers such as Superloop and Aussie Broadband still offer 100 / 40 plans – with upload speeds as fast as 40Mbps – but these will typically cost an extra $10 or so per month.

If you’re after one of the cheapest NBN 100 plans around, you’ll want to consider Tangerine. You’ll get unlimited data for $74.90 per month for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $89.90 per month. Since the plan is contract-free, you can leave as soon as the discount runs out. Better yet, Tangerine has a 14-day risk free trial offer. If you’re not happy and want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees.

If you’d prefer to avoid promotional discounts, MATE has an unlimited data NBN 100 plan for $79 per month.

And if you don’t need unlimited data, you might want to consider Superloop’s 500GB plan for $79.95. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps, which on paper, makes it the fastest NBN provider around when it comes to NBN 100 plans.

READ MORE This Tool Finds the Best NBN Plans for Every Connection

Cheap NBN 50 plans with at least 500GB

NBN 50 plans are great for most people, offering speeds far great than ADSL at a price that’s a bit more reasonable than NBN 100. You can expect download speeds as a fast as 50Mbps, and upload speeds of up to 20Mbps. In practice, most providers report typical evening speeds of at least 40Mbps.

As with NBN 100 plans, Tangerine comes out as one of your cheapest options. You’ll pay $59.90 per month for an unlimited plan for the first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter.

Internode has a similar promotion, but you’ll pay $59.99 for your first six months, and $79.99 per mother thereafter. Tangerine’s plan is contract-free, but you’ll need to sign a six-month contract to go with Internode.

And if you’d prefer to avoid timed discounts, SpinTel has an unlimited NBN 50 plan for $64.95 per month.

READ MORE MyRepublic Denies ACCC Claims it Was the Worst NBN Provider During Coronavirus

Cheapest NBN 25 plans with at least 200GB

NBN 25 plans offer download speeds of up to 25Mbps, and typical speeds around 20Mbps during peak hours on most providers. They’re not exactly fast, but still usable if your household maxes out at two people. NBN 25 is still fast enough to stream Netflix in 4K – and pretty much any other task – but you may notice more slowdown if multiple people are trying to use the internet at once.

The biggest compromise you’ll make on an NBN 25 plan is upload speeds, which are capped at 5Mbps. This isn’t ideal if you need to upload large files on the reg.

While NBN 25 plans are slower, they’re also cheaper. You’ll typically save between $10 and $20 per month when compared to an equivalent NBN 50 plan.

Tangerine is again your cheapest option for an NBN 25 plan, thanks to a timed discounted. You’ll get unlimited data for $49.90 per month for your first six months, after which you’ll pay $59.90 per month.

Excluding timed promotions, SpinTel is your best yet for saving money. $49.95 per month will get you a 200GB plan, but you will need to sign a six-month contract.

If you don’t want to sign a contract or need unlimited data, Southern Phone has a contract-free unlimited NBN 25 plan for $55 per month.

Cheapest NBN 12 plans with at least 100GB

NBN 12 plans are the bare minimum when it comes to NBN, and are only just considered an upgrade compared to ADSL. Download speeds max out at 12Mbps and you’ll only get 1Mbps of upload. However, these connections also tend to be the cheapest you’ll find. While we’d rarely recommend an NBN 12 plan, it could be an adequate option if all you need is basic internet connectivity.

Right now, your best option comes from SpinTel, who is offering an unlimited data NBN 12 plan for $49.95 per month. That kind of money would typically only get you a 100GB allowance on providers like Internode and TPG. This SpinTel plan is contract-free and available until July 31.

And as you may have noticed, this is the same price as SpinTel’s NBN 25 plan. So if you can get that instead it’s absolutely the better deal.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.