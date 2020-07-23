The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Bill and Ted Face The Music’s New Trailer Brings the Best Kind of Time Travel Nonsense

James Whitbrook

Published 59 mins ago: July 24, 2020 at 8:46 am -
Filed to:alex winter
bill and ted face the musicio9keanu reevesorion pictureswarner bros
Get ready to party on across time and space, dudes. (Image: Warner Bros.)
Paradoxes. Band recruitment across space and time. Extremely swole futures. You name, it, Bill and Ted (and their daughters) are up for it.

Warner Bros. has just dropped a brand new trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, giving us our best look yet at both the current present our formerly rockin’ heroes find themselves in — playing wedding gigs and reminiscing about the past, at the expense of the current relationships with their families — and the new adventure they find themselves in. Not just them, but their daughters too, who have to help save their dads from time-travel gone awry and build a band worthy of saving the entire world.

Here’s the new poster featuring the whole gang…some more cramped than others:

Bill & Ted Face the Music is currently due to hit select theatres and release on demand simultaneously on September 2.

