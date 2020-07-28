The News Of Tomorrow, Today

New COVID-19 Scam Makes People Pay For Fake Tests

Tegan Jones

Published 2 hours ago: July 28, 2020 at 3:08 pm
covid-19 scam
Image: Getty

Bad actors are currently targeting Australians in a new COVID-19 scam. This is what you need to know.

Scamwatch has revealed a new COVID-19 scam is localised to Victoria, which is currently suffering a second wave of infection.

Some Victorians have begun receiving phone calls alleging they have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. They then ask for their credit card details in order to mail out a home-test.

Scammers are cold calling Victorians claiming they’ve been in close contact to a positive case of #COVID-19 and requesting credit card details over the phone for a $50 mail-out test. It’s a scam” Scamwatch said in a tweet.

If you need information on how testing works in your state or territory you can find it here.

There are lots of COVID-19 scams in Australia

This is only one of many COVID-19 related scams doing the rounds. Many involve the bad actors impersonating goverment or banks. Some even involve superannuation withdrawals and fake monetary support payments.

You can find a full list of these scams, with example of what they can look like, over in the Scamwatch website.

If you have been the victim of a scam, head over to Scamwatch for advice and resources. Always remember to never click on link in suspicious text messages or in emails from people you don’t know.

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

