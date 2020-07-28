New COVID-19 Scam Makes People Pay For Fake Tests

Bad actors are currently targeting Australians in a new COVID-19 scam. This is what you need to know.

Scamwatch has revealed a new COVID-19 scam is localised to Victoria, which is currently suffering a second wave of infection.

Some Victorians have begun receiving phone calls alleging they have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. They then ask for their credit card details in order to mail out a home-test.

“Scammers are cold calling Victorians claiming they’ve been in close contact to a positive case of #COVID-19 and requesting credit card details over the phone for a $50 mail-out test. It’s a scam” Scamwatch said in a tweet.

If you need information on how testing works in your state or territory you can find it here.

There are lots of COVID-19 scams in Australia

This is only one of many COVID-19 related scams doing the rounds. Many involve the bad actors impersonating goverment or banks. Some even involve superannuation withdrawals and fake monetary support payments.

You can find a full list of these scams, with example of what they can look like, over in the Scamwatch website.

If you have been the victim of a scam, head over to Scamwatch for advice and resources. Always remember to never click on link in suspicious text messages or in emails from people you don’t know.