The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Apple, Musk, Gates, Bezos, and Everyone You’ve Ever Heard of Hacked [Updating]

Rhett Jones

Published 17 mins ago: July 16, 2020 at 7:54 am -
Filed to:bill gates
cryptocurrencyelon muskhacks
Image: Gizmodo
Image: Gizmodo

Something normal happened on Twitter earlier this afternoon. Someone claiming to be Elon Musk started tweeting an obvious scam to entice his loyal bootlickers to send bitcoin to a random cryptocurrency wallet. This happens all the time, but the strange thing about today was that the tweets were coming from Musk’s verified account. And nearly identical tweets were coming from accounts of people like Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Kanye West, Apple, Warren Buffett, every major crypto-exchange, and I’m quickly losing track of all of ‘em.

Image: Gizmodo

This is obviously the result of a Twitter hack the likes of which we’ve never seen before. A spokesperson for the social network told Gizmodo that they are aware of the situation and will issue a statement shortly, which they did right before publication.

The hackers appear to be using a number of different wallets but the address being used on tweets from Musk and Gates has received around $US59,000 ($84,299) worth of bitcoin so far.

The sudden flurry of activity seems to be calming down. Apple, for instance, is back to its usual standard of having zero tweets after it tweeted the scam just moments ago. But the list of prominent users who were affected continues to grow and now the fake screenshots are taking over so we’ll probably never sort out all the people who were hit by the attack. 

This is an ongoing story and we’ll continue updating this post as we receive more information.

Screenshot: Gizmodo
Screenshot: Gizmodo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.