Wonder Woman 1984 Is Delayed, But Here Are 17 Other Female Fighters to Watch in the Meantime

Today was supposed to be the day we got to hear that unmistakable guitar riff again. You know the one. The song that plays when Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman makes an epic entrance (or at least some radical ‘80s remixes this time!). To hopefully provide some consolation, we’ve compiled a list of movies starring other wonder women you can watch instead.

At the start of the year, June 5 was the intended release date of the highly anticipated sequel Wonder Woman 1984, but of course we won’t be seeing it today. Maybe we’ll see it on August 14, which is the film’s current release date? That’s still TBD, but in the meantime, take a look at some of our suggestions below to ease the potentially long wait. No, it’s not a trip to the theatre to see the latest superhero blockbuster, but it’s as close as we can get at the moment.

How times have changed since this image. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Wonder Woman/Batman v Superman/Justice League – Obviously. These are the films that lead up to Wonder Woman 1984 and feature Gadot as the DC legend.

Fast Five – Here you have Gadot, pre-Wonder Woman, kicking even more arse, if that’s humanly possible.

Captain Marvel – Marvel finally got one of its biggest female superheroes her own film and it features a pretty great soundtrack of its own.

Supergirl – It’s not as good as you’d hope, but sometimes we forget Warner Bros. did make a Supergirl movie. In 1984.

Birds of Prey – I probably could have filed this under “obviously” too since it’s the same world, but the R-rated nature separates it a bit. Harley and her team are a delight.

Furiosa rules. (Photo: Warner Bros.)

Mad Max: Fury Road – It may not say it in the title, but the movie really should be called Furiosa: Fury Road. She’s amazing, the movie is amazing, and we’ll put it on every list from now until forever. Including this one.

Edge of Tomorrow – Again, while Emily Blunt’s character may not be the lead in this film, she’s by far the standout in this high-octane time travel adventure.

Kill Bill – Volume one, volume two, take your pick. But few women have ever been as killer — literally and figurately — as the Bride, played by Uma Thurman.

Alien/Aliens/Alien 3/Alien Resurrection – Well, to be fair to the Bride, maybe Ellen Ripley.

Hanna – Young girl, growing up in the woods, trained as an assassin, forced to defend her life. Yeah, Hanna rules.

Lori Petty in the outrageous Tank Girl. (Photo: UA)

Tank Girl – Lori Petty’s punk leader was an early example of a feminist comic adaptation done right.

The Hunger Games – It may get grouped into the “tween” category, but this blockbuster sci-fi franchise has an amazing heroine at its centre and packs a social punch.

Tomb Raider – Angelina Jolie, Alicia Vikandar, take your pick. Both iterations of this video game adaptation have their own merits and feature excellent, charismatic lead performances.

Underworld/Resident Evil – Whether you want to see a woman mess up some werewolves or zombies, these two similarly slick action vehicles will do the trick. Bonus: Each one has a long list of sequels.

Just a stone-cold masterpiece. (Photo: Miramax)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon – Michelle Yeoh and Zhang Ziyi take arse-kicking to new heights, literally, as they fly above bamboo in this Oscar-winning masterpiece.

Elektra – OK, it’s not great, but the fact that Hollywood actually made an Elektra movie with Jennifer Garner still boggles the mind.

Catwoman – Nah, nevermind. Scratch that one.