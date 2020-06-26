Vodafone Just Pulled a Massive Power Move

It’s the EOFY which means there’s some good cheap phone plans floating around. So far Vodafone is taking the crown by offering a massive 40GB data for $40 a month. It used to offer just 10GB for the same price, so this is a big deal. Literally.

This deal can be grabbed as SIM-only, or you can choose to pair it an iPhone 11, iPhone SE, iPhone XS or Galaxy S20 5G.

The plan itself comes with Vodafone’s usual goodies. You will get unlimited data at 1.5Mbps if you go through your allowance as well as $5 a day roaming once you’re allowed to leave the country again.

And if you’re living with multiple people you can save a bit extra if you bundle multiple plans on the same account. This means that you can knock 5 per cent off your total bill for each plan you have attacked to it. This has a maximum of 20 per cent discount — which is pretty damn good for 4 people.

All of these deals run until July 2.

Vodafone Cheap Plan: SIM Only

If you already have a phone and just want that Vodafone cheap data, this is what you want. And because it’s SIM only it doesn’t come with a contract, so you can leave at any time.

And if you’re looking to upgrade your phone, here are some options. If you’re keen on seeing all the phone options you can click through any of the below widgets to see every phone you can save some dollars on.

iPhone SE

This is the standout deal for us. It comes in at $69.70 a month (nice) for 40GB data a month and the contract is for 2 years. We loved this phone and you can read our review here.

iPhone 11 Pro with Vodafone

And here’s our review of the iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11

If you want to read up on the iPhone 11, here is our review.

Galaxy S20 5G

While this is much pricier than the iPhone SE deal above, it’s pretty good for a 5G device with flagship specs. We have a review of the non-5G version here.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.