Victoria Accessed COVIDSafe Data 16 Times But Couldn’t Identify Any New Contacts

Victorian health authorities have accessed the COVIDSafe app for 16 coronavirus cases but it is yet to identify a single contact that manual tracers hadn’t already uncovered, Gizmodo Australia has learned.

Australia’s contact tracing app, COVIDSafe, has been available for nearly six weeks but as we’ve previously reported, health authorities around the country have had little use for the app’s data so far. This can be attributed to Australia’s slowing infection rate but a relatively low uptake of the app and crucial issues with its functionality also forms part of the equation.

Gizmodo Australia now understands Victoria’s Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 16 coronavirus cases where the person had registered with COVIDSafe and gave the department permission to access their contacts.

However, every one of those cases had already been identified by the department’s manual contact tracing team.

“Victorian public health officials have begun using the new COVIDSafe app to help find close contacts of people who have tested positive,” a spokesperson for the department said to Gizmodo Australia in a statement.

“With only a small number of cases in Victoria, there have been few opportunities to use the app so far — and we hope this continues.”

The app’s limited usage by health authorities doesn’t mean it’s a failure but it does show that it’s had little success in achieving its primary purpose, at least so far. The government initially touted COVIDSafe as a”major tool” for streamlining contact tracing and strongly encouraged Australians to download it so restrictions could be eased.

According to an ABC report, Victoria was the first state to confirm it had used the app’s data for a single patient on May 18 — 22 days after the app’s release. With few cases appearing elsewhere around the country, it remains the only state known to be actively using the data.

Just weeks earlier, the department confirmed it had 1,000 people trained in manual contact tracing and were equipped to handle any outbreaks faced in the state.

“We’ve grown our contact tracing team from less than 60 people to more than 1,000 disease detectives who quickly chase up confirmed cases, isolating anyone who has potentially been infected to slow the spread of coronavirus within the community,” a DHHS spokesperson said in an email to Gizmodo Australia at the time.

There have been 11 new cases of #coronavirus in Australia in the last 24 hours. For more information about the current situation, go to: https://t.co/ZIVz7VYHYn pic.twitter.com/Y6hVExkDUq — Australian Government Department of Health (@healthgovau) May 30, 2020

While the rest of Australia has remained relatively free from major outbreaks in recent weeks, Victoria has continued to experience small outbreaks with 13 cases being recorded from a single cluster in Keilor Downs.