Unsolved Mysteries Is Back, and Of Course There’s at Least One Alien Abduction

It’s not the same without suave host Robert Stack (or almost-as-suave replacement host Dennis Farina), but new episodes of beloved 1990s true crime series Unsolved Mysteries are heading to Netflix, with a little on-brand assist from the producers of Stranger Things. Time to play spot-the-UFO with the trailer!

According to Netflix, this new take on the long-running series — which, sadly for fans of dapper, trenchcoat-based fashion, appears to be without a host completely; also, what’s up with that tepid spin on the iconic theme music? — will blend “signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling…rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter.” In grand Unsolved Mysteries tradition, each case will be puzzled over by detectives, journalists, family members, eyewitnesses, and more, with a special call-out to viewers to chime in, in the even that they’re holding onto any helpful clues or other information.

The new season of Unsolved Mysteries will contain 12 episodes total, with the first six episodes premiering on July 1.