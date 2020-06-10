This Mandalorian VFX Video Shows How a Mary Poppins Line of Mandos Was Created

“Let’s go fly some more, past the planet Mandalore.” How did Jon Favreau manage to get so many bounty hunters soaring for that big moment in The Mandalorian? In this latest special effects reel for season one, we get a peek at how the Mandalorian battle was waged — along with several other key scenes.

Image Engine has shared its latest digital effects video showing its work on season one of The Mandalorian. The SFX company worked on episodes like “Chapter Three: The Sin,” “Chapter Six: The Prisoner,” and more. It’s always amazing to find out just how much from any given scene is done with computer-generated effects. It can feel a little sad at times, given how great practical effects can be, but The Mandalorian still manages to feel real in spite of all the digital work.

Jon Favreau Says The Mandalorian Season 2 Is on Track, Despite Covid-19 Shutdowns Nothing can stop the Mandalorian, not even a pandemic. Showrunner Jon Favreau said season two of The Mandalorian is moving right along and should be ready in time for its October debut, on Disey+ because they’re already done filming. Read more

The Mandalorian is currently in post-production for season two. Filming finished before the novel coronavirus pandemic, and Favreau recently shared that the season is on track to be completed in time for its premiere. This season will see the return of Pablo Pascal as the titular Mandalorian, along with the babby as, well, the babby. Rosario Dawson is expected to appear as Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ Ahsoka Tano, and Temuera Morrison (who played Jango Fett in the prequels) will reportedly play bounty hunter Boba Fett. Timothy Olyphant and Michael Biehn have also joined the cast.

The Disney+ series is set to return with season two this October, and a series going behind-the-scenes of season one is currently available on the streamer.