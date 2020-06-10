The News Of Tomorrow, Today

These Trading Cards for Tron, Back to the Future, and Speed Racer Are Rad

June 11, 2020
Artists are always trying to find their niche. For Cuyler Smith, that niche has become making trading cards of characters in sports movies. For fans of both trading cards and sports movies, that’s great news. But sports movies don’t necessarily have to be based in reality; some invent new games or take traditional sports and put them in a fantastic place.

This Friday, Smith opens “Trading Cards 5” at Gallery 1988 in Los Angeles. It’s his fifth show spotlighting fictional sports figures from the world of TV and movies. And while most of the properties are based in reality (Moneyball, Clerks, Seinfeld, and The Office are among the representatives in this show), Gizmodo is excited to debut several cards from the sci-fi side of the spectrum. All of these cards, and more, will be available on the Gallery 1988 website.

Smith has made cards for five sci-fi movies in this show. First up are Tron and Tron Legacy.

Now, that’s not two cards. It’s one card. It’s lenticular and as you turn it, you can see either Sam or Kevin. Here’s a clip courtesy of Smith.

Next is Speed Racer. No explanation needed.

Finally, Smith did Marty McFly from Back to the Future. But not just one Marty McFly — he did Marty in 1955, 1985, and even 2015.

Oh, and that 2015 card? It’s on rainbow foil

Again, all of these cards, and a few dozen others, will first be available at 5am AEST June 13 at www.gallery1988.com. Each is a limited edition of 90 and costs $US15 ($21), with the exception of the Back to the Future 2 on foil, which is $US20 ($29), and the Tron lenticular, which is $US25 ($36).

