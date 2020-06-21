The World Reacts to the Passing of Sir Ian Holm

One of our most eclectic, versatile actors died Friday at the age of 88. Sir Ian Holm was probably best-known for playing Bilbo Baggins in The Lord of the Rings, but he was so much more than that. An incredible dramatic actor with wonderful comic timing, his list of career films is proof positive that he belongs on a shortlist of legends.

To that aim, we complied tweets from some of his co-stars, fans, and brands that paid tribute to the late, great actor.

So sad to hear that the singular, brilliant and vibrant, Sir Ian Holm has passed. Farewell, uncle. pic.twitter.com/q9RBKT3hBC — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) June 19, 2020

The dearest and the most talented. Incredibly sad to hear #IanHolm is gone. Big Night will always be my favourite. pic.twitter.com/psnybp3Qv2 — Minnie Driver (@driverminnie) June 19, 2020

"I thought up an ending for my book: 'And he lived happily ever after, unto the end of his days.'" RIP Sir Ian Holm. From the Nostromo to Middle-earth, it's been an incredible journey. pic.twitter.com/xE2QA3m66A — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) June 19, 2020

RIP Ian Holm. The glorious work lives on. pic.twitter.com/7F9TXzDApE — Alex Winter ???? (@Winter) June 19, 2020

Rest In Peace Sir Ian. Lord Of The Rings and Chariots Of Fire star Sir Ian Holm dies | Ents & Arts News | Sky News https://t.co/oJPcUzZY1t — Richard Armitage (@RCArmitage) June 19, 2020

RIP Ian Holm, a genius actor who brought considerable presence to parts funny, heartbreaking & terrifying. Thanks for Bilbo, Napoleon (twice), Sweet Hereafter, Big Night, Brazil and, of course the iconic Ash. "I can't lie to you about your chances, but… you have my sympathies." pic.twitter.com/tO9tcydVUK — edgarwright (@edgarwright) June 19, 2020

Sir Ian Holm, who brought Bilbo Baggins to life and helped set the tone for the entire Tolkien Legendarium on the big screen, has died at age 88. His final screen performance of his varied & illustrious career was his return as Bilbo in The Hobbit – and he was very proud of that! pic.twitter.com/dRLswwTvol — TheOneRing.net (@theoneringnet) June 19, 2020

The road goes ever on. Thank you for taking us on an incredible journey. In loving tribute to Sir Ian Holm. pic.twitter.com/0RTMvgcsDU — New Line Cinema (@newlinecinema) June 19, 2020

Ian Holm took a chance on me and said yes to being in “Garden State” when I had yet to make any other films. He could not have been more supportive and kind and humble. I am so honored I got the opportunity to work with an actor of his legendary caliber. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/lRJV5aVEJx — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) June 19, 2020

Very sad to hear about Ian Holm. One of my heroes growing up I was lucky enough (but terrified) to do my very first TV job with him in 1992 and he was wonderful and very kind. An actor's actor. — Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) June 19, 2020

We would like to express our deepest condolences to the friends and family of Sir Ian Holm, known for his roles in films such as Ash in Alien and Bilbo Baggins in the LOTR pic.twitter.com/T7Llqb30aX — NECA (@NECA_TOYS) June 19, 2020

The loss of Sir Ian Holm alone is a crushing day for cinema. But watching Frodo say goodbye to Bilbo is truly heart wrenching. https://t.co/MRRH7auHO3 — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) June 19, 2020

RIP Sir Ian. Thanks for all the memories.