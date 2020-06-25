The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Full Brave New World Trailer Shows a Utopia Poised to Explode

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: June 26, 2020 at 8:00 am -
Brave new world or not, we're not putting that near our eye. (Image: Universal)
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but Alden Ehrenreich is highly unlikely to return to the role of Han Solo. In its place, though, we can soon watch the actor as a man from one world destined to turn another world upside down. Hey, that kind of sounds like Han anyway!

Ehrenreich stars in the upcoming Peacock streaming series Brave New World, based on the classic 1932 novel by Aldous Huxley. He plays John, a resident of the “Savage Lands,” which is kind of like a zoo for the residents of New London. New London is a place where life has been “perfected” thanks to drugs and bioengineering. Those residents observe “savages” like John for entertainment because they live as we do now. Normally.

But, things are about to change when the free-thinking John goes to New London. Here’s the full trailer for Brave New World.

Of course, Ehrenreich isn’t alone in this series. That’s Demi Moore as his mum, as well as Jessica Brown Findlay (Castlevania, Downton Abbey), Harry Lloyd (Counterpart), Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials), and Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) rounding out the cast. It premieres July 15 as one of the first original programs on NBC Universal’s new streaming service, Peacock.

