Thank God, Avatar: The Last Airbender Is HD on Netflix Now

Praise be, your cabbages can look better than ever.

Everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked Avatar: The Last Airbender came to Netflix last month, giving us the chance to revisit Aang’s quest to save the world from the wroth of Fire Lord Ozai (and when we were finished, get right to carrying on with Legend of Korra). But there was kind of a problem that was immediately apparent when you booted up Avatar on the streamer.

It looked like arse, and not because you’d accidentally queued up the movie adaptation instead. It turns out that Netflix used the original, 480i standard-definition version of the show, which, especially in its earlier episodes, looks rather rough when seen today.

Image: Netflix How Aang and Katara's first meeting originally looked when Image: Netflix ...and how it looks now.

In the years since Avatar’s debut on Nick, we’ve gotten the pretty excellent Blu-ray release of the series that went back and took huge steps to remaster the quality of those episodes into 1080p, making them much more watchable on modern screens (plus, it was Avatar, it was already watchable enough). Now, Netflix has confirmed that it’s re-uploaded the series in high definition, meaning you can now enjoy The Last Airbender in non-arse quality, as it should be.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now available in HD so if you want to see every glorious fiber of Appa’s fur, now is the time. And if you haven’t watched Avatar yet what are you doing why are you like this. — NX (@NXOnNetflix) June 21, 2020

Any excuse for a 78th rewatch, honestly. All together now: Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony…