It Costs $66K to Reserve a Tesla Roadster in Australia

If you’re keen to get your hands on a Tesla Roadster as soon as possible in Australia, you can. In fact, you’ve been able to reserve one since 2017. Just one small thing though — it’s going to cost you $66,000 straight up.

The Tesla Roadster is marketed as the fastest Tesla model yet, hitting 100 kilometres per hour in 2.1 seconds and reaching top speeds of over 400 kilometres per hour.

Like all upcoming Teslas though, you need to reserve a spot on the waiting list. Fans will know that you can be left sitting there for years with little information. When it comes to the Roadster, we still don’t know the release or delivery dates for Australia.

Getting Tesla’s fastest car means joining a $66,000 waiting list

The Tesla Roadster is available for reservation in Australia for $66,000, as pointed out by Car Advice. The reservation page has actually been available since its announcement back in November 2017 but there’s still no indication on when the car will actually be released.

If you paid that amount three years ago, it’s likely to sting that Elon Musk has now said you’ll likely have to wait until 2022.

As Tesla’s site points out, buyers need to immediately hand over $7,000 at the point of sale. A follow-up payment of $59,000 is then due within 10 days to reserve the Roadster.

And that’s just the ‘cheap’ option.

If you want the limited Founders Series Roadster, a further $319,000 is due within 10 days of your initial $7,000 down-payment.

There are 1,000 Founders Series reservation spots up for grabs but what sets them apart from the regular model is not yet known. Gizmodo Australia has asked Tesla to highlight the primary differences.

Tesla Roadster Price Australia

Of course, these two reservation prices don’t account for the total cost. As the reservation agreement points out, once production starts, you need to pay the rest of the vehicle’s cost plus taxes and delivery charges.

“Tesla will create an order for your vehicle and you will receive a Purchase Agreement indicating the purchase price of the vehicle, plus estimates of any applicable taxes, duties, transport and delivery charges, and any other applicable fees,” the the reservation agreement reads.

“If you proceed with the order, we will apply your Reservation Payment towards the order payment.”

The final Australian cost of the Tesla Roadster has not been confirmed ye. But in the United States, it is expected to start from $US200,000. For Australians, that price will likely go past the $300,000 mark before taking into account the Luxury Car Tax, on-road taxes and delivery fees.

For comparison, the Cybertruck requires a $150 upfront payment but the overall price is expected to start at around $60,000 when it’s released in 2021.

The Tesla Roadster was never intended for the everyday Australian, and the upfront reservation cost makes that clearer than ever.