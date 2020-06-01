Start Reading Molly Tanzer’s Creatures of Charm and Hunger Here

Two years ago, Gizmodo shared author Molly Tanzer’s Victorian fantasy novel Creatures of Will & Temper in serialized excerpts. And now we’ve got good news for fans of the author, not to mention fans of free books: We’re doing it again, with her newest title!

Here’s what Tanzer says about Creatures of Charm and Hunger: “I confess I am at a bit of a loss as to how to introduce Creatures of Charm and Hunger today. Talking about art when there are so many important conversations happening at once feels like taking up space that isn’t mine.

“I think what I want to say is that Creatures of Charm and Hunger is, in part, about not backing down in the fight against tyranny and oppression. It is dedicated to those who have fought the rise of fascism,” she wrote. “To anyone reading this: thank you for your time. There’s a lot going on in the world, and I feel privileged to have a bit of your attention. But while I have you here, I am going to request that if you haven’t already, please also spend some time today reading some Black and queer voices, in honour of Pride Month, and the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests. Thank you.”

And here’s the brief summary of the tale before you dig in:

Two young witches, once inseparable, are set at odds by secrets and wildly dangerous magic. In the waning days of World War II, tucked into the sleepy Cumbrian countryside in the north of England, lies the Library: the repository of all occult knowledge for the Société des Éclairées, an international organisation of diabolists. There, with a victory for the Allies hanging in the balance, best friends Jane Blackwood and Miriam Cantor begin to contemplate their futures as diabolists. But when Miriam learns her missing parents are suspected of betraying the Société to the Nazis, she embarks upon a desperate, dangerous gambit to clear their names. Meanwhile Jane, fearing her life might be at stake, embraces a forbidden use of the Art that puts everyone she loves in danger. As their friendship buckles under the stress of too many secrets, Jane and Miriam will come face to face with unexpected truths that change everything they know about the war, the world, and most of all themselves. After all, some choices cannot be unmade — and a sacrifice done with the most noble of intentions might end up creating a monster.

Enjoy and reminder, we’ll be posting one chapter a day through June but as of July 7 the last half of the chapters will be removed. If you can’t wait to read the rest, Creatures of Charm and Hunger is currently available in paperback and e-book.