Star Wars Celebration 2020 Has Been Cancelled; Will Return in 2022

We’re all just going to have to celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back from the comfort of our own homes.

The massive fan convention Star Wars Celebration was set to come to Anaheim in August of this year. And, up until today, despite every closure due to the covid-19 pandemic, it was one of the last major nerd events that hadn’t been cancelled. But now it has been.

In a statement on StarWars.com, Lucasfilm announced that Celebration for this year has been rescheduled until 2022.

“At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority,” the statement read. “Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020.”

“While this news is disappointing, we are happy to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to the Anaheim Convention Centre on August 18-21, 2022,” it concluded.

While the news is disappointing, it’s not altogether surprising. Upwards of 100,000 people were not going to gather together in two months to celebrate Star Wars. That was just not going to be possible. What is slightly surprising though is the extra year off. In our mind, skipping 2021 for 2022 speaks greatly to the state of Star Wars at the moment. Many things are in motion but, with film and TV production just now starting to pick up after the pandemic, most of the big projects Lucasfilm probably wanted to tease at Celebration: Cassian Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, maybe even Taika Waititi’s movie, now won’t likely be in production until 2021 (if then) so August 2022 simply gives more time to have more things to talk about.

Fans who already had tickets for the event are able to either request refunds for the new dates, or simply exchange them for the 2022 event, and all that info is on StarWarsCelebration.com.