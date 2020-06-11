Social Distancing Gets Extra Horrific With This Homemade Alien Remake

Alien is one of the most influential sci-fi films of our time, and we’ve seen several attempts to recreate its genius — from countless copycat sci-fi horrors to a clever high school play in New Jersey. Now, a group of socially distant creators have joined together to bring Alien to the living room.

The YouTube channel Cardboard Movie Co. has made its latest low-budget remake tackling Alien (as reported by Bloody Disgusting). The group hasn’t done much since releasing cheap versions of Jurassic Park and The Shining about five years ago, but now it’s back with a version of Alien takes cardboard ingenuity to a whole new level. It’s got everything from backyard space exploration, to robotic alien facehuggers — and, of course, Jonesy the cat. Just goes to show that you don’t need to leave the house to make art.

Ridley Scott Wants to Use a New Movie to Answer an Obvious Question Raised by Alien Ridley Scott seems like there’s somewhere in his brain that is always thinking about Alien. He’s never quite been able to leave the franchise behind, and after returning with Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, it does feel like he’s camped out to stay. And while Covenant didn’t do well enough to... Read more

This isn’t the first time folks have channeled the skills of director Ridley Scott to make their own versions of Alien. Last year in New Jersey, North Bergen High School’s drama department turned Alien into a stage play. It was widely praised for how well it created its props, sets, and costumes — largely from everyday materials — and got shout-outs from Scott and others on social media. The cast even got a special visit from Ripley herself, Sigourney Weaver, for their encore performance on last year’s “Alien Day.”

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.