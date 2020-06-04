The News Of Tomorrow, Today

So, How Much Like Cats Is Wonder Woman 1984’s Cheetah Going to Be?

Beth Elderkin

1 day ago -
Filed to:cats
cats moviecheetahcosplaycostumesdc entertainmentfunkohalloweenhalloweencostumesio9kristen wiigToysvfxwarner broswonder woman 1984
So, How Much Like Cats Is Wonder Woman 1984’s Cheetah Going to Be?
How much Taylor Swift as Bombalurina are we looking at here? (Image: Funko,Image: Warner Bros.,Photo: Universal)

Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to come out this week, but because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the movie is still shrouded in mystery for now. We don’t even really know what Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah is going to look like! Thanks to Funko, we have our first clue. But all we want to know is: On the Cats scale, how much Cats are we talking about here?

Hot Topic has released the Funko Pop for Barbara Ann Minerva’s Cheetah from Wonder Woman 1984. It’s the closest thing we’ve gotten to seeing what Wiig’s cat incarnation will look like and it’s pretty cool, but we’ve got some questions. Are we getting a traditional costume, or will it be a CGI creation that blends her body with a cat body? In other words: How far are we venturing into Taylor Swift as Bombalurina territory exactly? Well, let’s examine the evidence.

A look at the Funko Pop! Cheetah figure. (Image: Funko, Hot Topic)

Given the fact that this Cheetah still has her long hair, it seems like the character’s not going full-on feline. That lessens the Cats factor, at least a bit. But I’m guessing that this ensemble is going to be at least partially CGI considering the feet and hands and (hopefully) not just a fur skin rug (like Priscilla Rich’s version of Cheetah). And yeah, those are definitely fur boobs. Sound the T-Swift alarm!

There have also been some images online that reportedly show one of the upcoming Cheetah Halloween costumes from Rubie’s Company Inc., a retailer that’s produced Wonder Woman garb for Warner Bros. in the past (io9 reached out to the company for confirmation). The images seem to confirm Wiig’s Cheetah Funko look, with the slicked-back blonde hair, cheetah spots along the sides, and some fancy-looking claws. As of now, these costumes are not available on Rubie’s website or catalogue.

Wonder Woman 1984 is now set to come out August 12, and it’s unclear when we’ll get a new trailer that (maybe) shows us exactly what this cat is capable of. But we can all rest assured of one thing: at least she won’t be the size of an actual cat.

We hope.

A Brief ‘Hiss-tory’ of DC’s Cheetah, From the Comics to Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 will see Diana of Themyscira facing off against one of her greatest rivals: Barbara Ann Minerva, also known as Cheetah. Even though she’s one of Wonder Woman’s most famous villains from the comics, this is the first time we’re actually going to spend quality time with her...

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Gizmodo to:

  • Get notifications from your favorite authors and commenter's

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.