Ridley Scott Still Wants to Make His Alien: Covenant Sequel

Neil Jackson discusses his villainous turn on Stargirl. Legends of Tomorrow confirms that one departing hero is gone for good. Greg Daniels is hoping for more seasons of Space Force. Plus, what’s to come on The 100, and Godzilla vs. Kong gets rated for Kaiju calamity. Spoilers now!

Alien: Covenant 2/Prometheus 3

In conversation with the LA Times, Ridley Scott stated he’s considering a third Prometheus/Alien film set to reveal the secret origins of the derelict ship on LV-426 — and why its cargo bay held thousands of Xenomorph eggs.

I still think there’s a lot of mileage in Alien, but I think you’ll have to now re-evolve. What I always thought when I was making the first one [was] why would a creature like this be made and why was it travelling in what I always thought was a kind of war-craft, which was carrying a cargo of these eggs. What was the purpose of the vehicle and what was the purpose of the eggs? That’s the thing to question — who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think.

The Little People

Grabbers director Jon Wright is now attached to direct The Little People, a film described as “Gremlins meets Straw Dogs” for Cornerstore Films. Based on an original script by Wright and co-writer Mark Stay, the story concerns Londoners Maya and Jamie “escaping their urban nightmare to the tranquility of rural Ireland only to discover malevolent, murderous goblins lurking in the gnarled, ancient wood at the foot of their new garden. When heavily pregnant Maya’s relationship with a local family turns sour, who – or what – will come to her rescue and what extremes will she go to to protect her unborn child?”

[Bloody-Disgusting]

Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla vs. Kong has been rated PG-13 by the MPAA (equivalent to an M-rating in Australia) for “intense sequences of creature violence/destruction and brief language.” [Bloody-Disgusting]

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Producer Dan Wilson spoke to Vanity Fair about when he plans to resume filming Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Nobody wants to go into an environment that’s going to be risky and that goes for crew members too. It’s not just talent. It’s everybody involved on set. There’s a nervousness and that’s natural and understandable. In the plans that we’ve discussed, they’ve certainly taken that into account and we’ll see when we get there, I guess.

2067

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at 2067, the upcoming sci-fi thriller about a society fuelled by “artificial oxygen” and the time traveller searching for a solution. It stars Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men’s younger Nightcrawler), True Blood’s Ryan Kwanten, and Sana’a Shaik.

Legends of Tomorrow

TV Line has confirmed that Maisie Richardson-Sellers will no longer feature as a series regular in Legends of Tomorrow season six, after Charlie’s departure in the season finale.

Legends of Tomorrow’s Timely Season Finale Celebrates Revolution “If you make life bleak enough, people become so focused on survival they forget they can revolt.” Zari may not have known those words would come out at a time like this, but the season five finale of Legends of Tomorrow delivered the message we all need: Sometimes a little... Read more

Space Force

Speaking with Collider, co-creator Greg Daniels revealed Netflix has yet to commission a second season of Space Force.

We’re certainly hoping for a few more seasons. And we have started to assemble the senior writers to discuss what would happen next year. We don’t have the pickup yet, but yeah. There’s a lot to follow up on based on where we ended.

Harley Quinn

Showrunner Patrick Schumacker also confirmed Harley Quinn has yet-to-be renewed for a third season, while pontificating about potential opening scene ideas.

Well, I think Harley Season 3* will open with Gothamites on a Zoom screaming obscenities at Commissioner Gordon and his fellow cops. *If we get a season 3. — Patrick Schumacker (@PMSchumacker) June 3, 2020

Stargirl

During a recent interview with TV Guide, Neil Jackson revealed The Icicle harbours feelings for Courtney’s mum, Barbara (Amy Smart).

She awakens feelings in him that he hadn’t felt since the death of his wife. His feelings start to get in the way of [his plans]. Is Icicle really poised to mack on Courtney’s mum? It looks like this growing feud with Stargirl will soon get personal.

In the same interview, Jackson admitted his character “sounds like a My Little Pony.”

I was like, ‘Well, is this a Nickelodeon show? He sounds like a My Little Pony. He doesn’t sound like a villain who instills fear in people. Then he pitched me the character and I got it straight away. These names are throw-overs from when comic books didn’t have the same sort of gravitas that we have with them now, and so you’ve got names like The Justice Society and Injustice Society and Icicle and Stripsey, and they’re all a little bit kitsch and silly and fun. Geoff’s brilliantly taken what could be ludicrous and turned it into something that’s very credible. With this last episode, Jordan proves himself to be a very, very, very powerful threat even though he’s got a silly name.

The 100

Finally, mysterious outsiders arrive in the trailer for “Hesperides,” next week’s episode of The 100.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.