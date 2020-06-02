The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Please Send Your Primo K-Pop to @DallasPD

Whitney Kimball

19 hours ago -
Image: Getty

The Dallas police asked the public to snitch, and the Dallas police got a face full of K-pop. Yesterday, the Dallas Police Department tweeted a solicitation for videos of “illegal activity” from protests via their “iWatch” app. A K-pop troupe promptly flooded the replies with fancam clips.

“FLOOD THIS SHIT WITH FAN CAMS,” a leader tweeted. “DONT LET THEM SEE ANYTHING BUT KPOP FANCAMS”

Unfortunately, we can’t see what the police were seeing, but we can safely guess from Twitter that the app backfired.

Others tweeted photos of cops in full military gear and a photo of a person bleeding from the face after they were allegedly shot by a rubber bullet while grocery shopping.

Hours later, the Dallas Police Department tweeted that the app went down temporarily, due to “technical difficulties.” It appears to be functioning just fine now and ready for more BTS.

Fresh confusion to start your week off right

We woke up and smelled the burning trash from Twitter again: this morning brought trending rumours about a network “blackout” in the DC area along with a subplot about disappearing protesters presumably abducted by the authorities. The Washington Post noticed that #DCblackout was started by an account with three followers.

As for the image of flames nearly the height of the Washington Monument — that seems to be a screengrab from the TV show “Designated Survivor.” Unplug.

Nobody cares about your Bitcoin rep

Image: Getty

Bitcoin drama is the only drama a man wages his penis on; I love Bitcoin drama. Today’s wounded ego belongs to Craig Wright, a computer scientist who had once laid a winding trail of breadcrumbs for the media in order to prove that he founded Bitcoin and then never delivered on the proof. YouTuber Roger Ver called him a liar and a fraud, and Wright tried to sue for libel; the case was dismissed by a UK court which decided that England and Wales is not the proper jurisdiction for the case. Ver has taken a victory lap on YouTube.

The best part is that while Wright’s claims drummed up no end of media intrigue from around 2014-2016, this is likely the last soul on earth who cares:

Wright has been ordered to give over $US5 ($7) billion of Bitcoin to the family of a deceased former business partner in a separate case.

Are Wikipedians making shit up? And a tale of Scatman

Brian Feldman investigated the origins of an improbably profound quote from the artist “Scatman John” and found an absolute Wikipedia scandal.

First, get a feel for the Scatman in the clip above and then decide for yourself if he seems like he would have said this: “Whatever God wants is fine by me…I’ve had the very best life. I have tasted beauty.

After coming across the line on the Scatman’s Wikipedia, Feldman found that the quotation originated from sources that pointed back to other Wikipedia entries. It’s not the only possible Wiki-originated lore: he makes a compelling case for a bit of Yeah Yeah Yeahs fan gospel as well.

Today in evil

Image: Evil

Vice reports on horrific messages from Neo-Nazi accelerationists on Telegram.

“I wonder how many synagogues could be targeted by vicious anti-Semites who wear masks, gloves, and leave their phones at home while most police, firefighters, and paramedics are being tied up in rioting cities,” from one Neo-Nazi-affiliated Telegram channel. “A total theoretical hypothetical.”

Regular extremists are waiting for the president’s approval.

https://twitter.com/a/status/1267537669086752770

And related to evil, a montage of cars ploughing through protesters:

It is Garfield Content Time

