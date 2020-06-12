The Games Every PlayStation Console Launched With

After years of waiting, on Friday we finally got our first official peak at the PlayStation 5. Not only that, found out which games it will be launching with. Between Horizon: Forbidden West and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales there are some damn exciting titles. This got us to thinking about the games that launched with every other PlayStation console. Let’s step into the past, shall we?

While there have been a few console updates over the years, we’re just going to stick to the games that were launched with the brand new console generations..

PS1 launch titles

It’s worth noting that the PS1 was rolled out at different times across the world, so there are actually a couple of lists. The PS1 was available in Japan for 9 months before it launched in the U.S. It didn’t hit Australia until November 1995 and it didn’t come with anything new.

PS1 launch date Japan: December 3, 1994 in Japan.

Gokujou Parodius Da! Deluxe Pack

Mahjong Station Mazin

Mahjong Goku Sky: Atsushi

Ridge Racer

Nekketsu Oyako

A. IV Evolution

TAMA

Crime Crackers

Ps1 launch date USA: September 9, 1995

Air Combat

Battle Arena Toshinden

ESPN Extreme Games

Kileak: The DNA Imperative

NBA JAM Tournament Edition

Power Serve 3D Tennis

The Raiden Project

Rayman

Ridge Racer

Street Fighter: The Movie

Total Eclipse Turbo

Ps1 launch date Europe: September 29, 1995

Wipeout

Ridge Racer

PS2 launch titles

Similar to its predecessor, the PS2 arrived in Japan way before the rest of the world, so once again there are multiple launch title lists. As for Australia, we got the PS2 six days after Europe on November 30.

PS2 launch date Japan: March 4, 2000.

A-Train 6

DrumMania

Eternal Ring

Kakinoki Shogi IV

Kessen

Mahjong Taikai III

Morita Shogi

Ridge Racer V

Stepping Selection

Street Fighter EX3

PS2 launch date USA: October 26, 2000.

Armored Core 2

Dead or Alive 2: Hardcore

Dynasty Warriors 2

ESPN International Track & Field

ESPN Winter X Games Snowboarding

Eternal Ring

Evergrace

FantaVision

Gungriffon Blaze

Kessen

Madden NFL 2001

Midnight Club: Street Racing

NHL 2001

Orphen: Scion of Sorcery

Q-Ball: Billiards Master

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2

Ridge Racer V

Silent Scope

Smuggler’s Run

Street Fighter EX3

Summoner

Surfing H30

Swing Away Golf

Tekken Tag Tournament

TimeSplitters

Unreal Tournament

Wild Wild Racing

X-Squad

PS2 launch date Europe: November 24, 2000.

Aqua Aqua

Dynasty Warriors 2

Fantavision

FIFA 2001

Gradius III and IV

Jikkyou World Soccer 2000

NHL 2001

Orphen: Scion of Society

Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2

Ridge Racer V

Silent Scope

Smuggler’s Run

SSX

Tekken Tag Tournament

TimeSplitters

Wild Wild Racing

PS3 launch titles

By the time the PS3 rolled around there was far less of a launch gap between markets. Australia still had to wait longer than Japan, but it was around 4 months. The PlayStation Network also launched in the same year.

PS3 launch date Japan: November 11, 2006.

Genji: Days of the Blade

Mobile Suit Gundam: Target In Sight

Resistance: Fall of Man

Ridge Racer 7

Sega Golf Club

PS3 launch date USA:

Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII

Call of Duty 3

Genji: Days of the Blade

Madden NFL 07

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

Mobile Suit Gundam: Crossfire

NBA 2K7

NHL 2K7

Resistance: Fall of Man

Ridge Racer 7

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 07

Tony Hawk’s Project 8

Untold Legends: Dark Kingdom

PS3 launch date Europe and Australia:

Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII

Call of Duty 3

Def Jam: Icon

Enchanted Arms

Fight Night Round 3

Formula One Championship Edition

Full Auto 2: Battlelines

Genji: Days of the Blade

Marvel: Ultimate Alliance

Mobile Suit Gundam: Target In Sight

MotorStorm

NBA Street: Homecourt

Need For Speed Carbon

NHL 2K7

Resistance: Fall of Man

Ridge Racer 7

Sonic The Hedgehog

Tiger Woods PGA Tour 07

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent

Tony Hawk’s Project 8

The Godfather: The Don’s Edition

Untold Legends: Dark Kingdom

Virtua Fighter 5

Virtua Tennis 3

World Snooker Championship 2007

PS4 launch titles

PlayStation 4 flipped the script when it came to market launches. This time around it launched in the U.S. first, followed by Australia and Europe in late 2013. It didn’t come to Japan until February 2014.

PS4 launch date USA:

Angry Birds Star Wars

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Battlefield 4

Call of Duty: Ghosts

FIFA 14

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Just Dance 2014

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Knack

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Madden NFL 25

NBA 2K14

Need for Speed: Rivals

Skylanders Swap Force

Warframe

Zoo Tycoon

Zumba Fitness World Party

PS4 launch date Europe and Australia:



Angry Birds Star Wars

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Battlefield 4

Call of Duty: Ghosts

FIFA 14

Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition

Just Dance 2014

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Knack

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes

Madden NFL 25

NBA 2K14

NBA Live 14

Need for Speed: Rivals

Putty Squad

Skylanders Swap Force

PS4 launch date Japan:

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag

Battlefield 4

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition

FIFA 14

Killzone: Shadow Fall

Knack

NBA 2K14

Need for Speed: Rivals

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Ryu ga Gotoku: Ishin!

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

PS5 launch titles

This week we have been given a glimpse at what some of the PS5 titles will be. However the list of launch isn’t available yet. What we do know is the following will be available on PS5 at some point: