The Games Every PlayStation Console Launched With

After years of waiting, on Friday we finally got our first official peak at the PlayStation 5. Not only that, found out which games it will be launching with. Between Horizon: Forbidden West and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales there are some damn exciting titles. This got us to thinking about the games that launched with every other PlayStation console. Let’s step into the past, shall we?
While there have been a few console updates over the years, we’re just going to stick to the games that were launched with the brand new console generations..
PS1 launch titles
It’s worth noting that the PS1 was rolled out at different times across the world, so there are actually a couple of lists. The PS1 was available in Japan for 9 months before it launched in the U.S. It didn’t hit Australia until November 1995 and it didn’t come with anything new.
PS1 launch date Japan: December 3, 1994 in Japan.
- Gokujou Parodius Da! Deluxe Pack
- Mahjong Station Mazin
- Mahjong Goku Sky: Atsushi
- Ridge Racer
- Nekketsu Oyako
- A. IV Evolution
- TAMA
- Crime Crackers
Ps1 launch date USA: September 9, 1995
- Air Combat
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- ESPN Extreme Games
- Kileak: The DNA Imperative
- NBA JAM Tournament Edition
- Power Serve 3D Tennis
- The Raiden Project
- Rayman
- Ridge Racer
- Street Fighter: The Movie
- Total Eclipse Turbo
Ps1 launch date Europe: September 29, 1995
- Wipeout
- Ridge Racer
PS2 launch titles
Similar to its predecessor, the PS2 arrived in Japan way before the rest of the world, so once again there are multiple launch title lists. As for Australia, we got the PS2 six days after Europe on November 30.
PS2 launch date Japan: March 4, 2000.
- A-Train 6
- DrumMania
- Eternal Ring
- Kakinoki Shogi IV
- Kessen
- Mahjong Taikai III
- Morita Shogi
- Ridge Racer V
- Stepping Selection
- Street Fighter EX3
PS2 launch date USA: October 26, 2000.
- Armored Core 2
- Dead or Alive 2: Hardcore
- Dynasty Warriors 2
- ESPN International Track & Field
- ESPN Winter X Games Snowboarding
- Eternal Ring
- Evergrace
- FantaVision
- Gungriffon Blaze
- Kessen
- Madden NFL 2001
- Midnight Club: Street Racing
- NHL 2001
- Orphen: Scion of Sorcery
- Q-Ball: Billiards Master
- Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2
- Ridge Racer V
- Silent Scope
- Smuggler’s Run
- Street Fighter EX3
- Summoner
- Surfing H30
- Swing Away Golf
- Tekken Tag Tournament
- TimeSplitters
- Unreal Tournament
- Wild Wild Racing
- X-Squad
PS2 launch date Europe: November 24, 2000.
- Aqua Aqua
- Dynasty Warriors 2
- Fantavision
- FIFA 2001
- Gradius III and IV
- Jikkyou World Soccer 2000
- NHL 2001
- Orphen: Scion of Society
- Ready 2 Rumble Boxing: Round 2
- Ridge Racer V
- Silent Scope
- Smuggler’s Run
- SSX
- Tekken Tag Tournament
- TimeSplitters
- Wild Wild Racing
PS3 launch titles
By the time the PS3 rolled around there was far less of a launch gap between markets. Australia still had to wait longer than Japan, but it was around 4 months. The PlayStation Network also launched in the same year.
PS3 launch date Japan: November 11, 2006.
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Target In Sight
- Resistance: Fall of Man
- Ridge Racer 7
- Sega Golf Club
PS3 launch date USA:
- Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII
- Call of Duty 3
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- Madden NFL 07
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Crossfire
- NBA 2K7
- NHL 2K7
- Resistance: Fall of Man
- Ridge Racer 7
- Tiger Woods PGA Tour 07
- Tony Hawk’s Project 8
- Untold Legends: Dark Kingdom
PS3 launch date Europe and Australia:
- Blazing Angels: Squadrons of WWII
- Call of Duty 3
- Def Jam: Icon
- Enchanted Arms
- Fight Night Round 3
- Formula One Championship Edition
- Full Auto 2: Battlelines
- Genji: Days of the Blade
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Target In Sight
- MotorStorm
- NBA Street: Homecourt
- Need For Speed Carbon
- NHL 2K7
- Resistance: Fall of Man
- Ridge Racer 7
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Tiger Woods PGA Tour 07
- Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent
- Tony Hawk’s Project 8
- The Godfather: The Don’s Edition
- Untold Legends: Dark Kingdom
- Virtua Fighter 5
- Virtua Tennis 3
- World Snooker Championship 2007
PS4 launch titles
PlayStation 4 flipped the script when it came to market launches. This time around it launched in the U.S. first, followed by Australia and Europe in late 2013. It didn’t come to Japan until February 2014.
PS4 launch date USA:
- Angry Birds Star Wars
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Battlefield 4
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- FIFA 14
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Just Dance 2014
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- Knack
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Madden NFL 25
- NBA 2K14
- Need for Speed: Rivals
- Skylanders Swap Force
- Warframe
- Zoo Tycoon
- Zumba Fitness World Party
PS4 launch date Europe and Australia:
- Angry Birds Star Wars
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Battlefield 4
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- FIFA 14
- Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition
- Just Dance 2014
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- Knack
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Madden NFL 25
- NBA 2K14
- NBA Live 14
- Need for Speed: Rivals
- Putty Squad
- Skylanders Swap Force
PS4 launch date Japan:
- Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
- Battlefield 4
- Call of Duty: Ghosts
- Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends Complete Edition
- FIFA 14
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- Knack
- NBA 2K14
- Need for Speed: Rivals
- Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
- Ryu ga Gotoku: Ishin!
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
PS5 launch titles
This week we have been given a glimpse at what some of the PS5 titles will be. However the list of launch isn’t available yet. What we do know is the following will be available on PS5 at some point:
- Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
- Astro’s Playroom
- Bugsnax
- Deathloop
- Demon’s Souls
- Destiny 2
- Destruction Allstars
- Fortnite
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Godfall
- Goodbye Volcano High
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hitman 3
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Little Devil Inside
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- NBA 2K21
- Oddworld: Soulstorm
- Pragmata
- Project Athia
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil: Village
- Returnal
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Solar Ash
- Stray