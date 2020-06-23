Once Again, Mr. President, You Have Broken the Rules of the General Discussions Board

Our big boy president has once again angered the mods, with Twitter flagging another one of his tweets for violating its rules.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump tweeted, “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!” (The autonomous zone is a reference to a group of protesters against police brutality in Seattle who have occupied parts of the Capitol Hill neighbourhood and declared it a cop-free area; local officials have described it as resembling a block party, while the right-wing media and Trump have played it up as an apocalyptic threat to national security organised by terrorists.)

Twitter has broken with its yearslong policy of giving Trump total impunity to tweet whatever he wants without the site taking any action. Last month, it attached a fact-checking notice to a Trump tweet asserting a nationwide voter fraud conspiracy. It also hid from his timeline a dog-whistling tweet in which the president threatened to send the military to shoot protesters, explaining it violated rules against “glorifying violence.” The latest removal is similar, except this time Twitter states the broken rule was against “abusive behaviour.”

Right-wingers have also been flipping their shit over the removal of a Trump video which, uh, slapped a CNN logo over footage of a white, supposedly “racist baby” to make some kind of point about fake news (the baby wasn’t racist). Twitter slapped a warning label on the video saying it was “manipulated media,” and it was later removed under a copyright claim.

While Twitter has recently, sporadically quieted the megaphone the president has via its platform, the company’s actions essentially amount to a slap on the wrist and an excuse for conservatives to cry foul. Facebook, meanwhile, continues to plug its ears and pretend it can’t hear a damn thing.