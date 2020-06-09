The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Monster Hunter Continues to Look Like the Wrong ’90s Video Game Movie

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Published 59 mins ago: June 10, 2020 at 4:00 am -
Filed to:capcom
io9milla jovovichmonster hunterpaul ws andersonsonysony picturestony jaavideo games
Monster Hunter Continues to Look Like the Wrong ’90s Video Game Movie
Lt. Artemis wielding a stinger. (Image: Sony)

It’s somewhat telling that we’ve only seen but so much of Paul W.S. Anderson’s upcoming Monster Hunter film, Hollywood’s latest attempt at bringing a video game franchise to the big screen. There’s going to be at least one humongous sword, which is very on-brand, but every other glimpse of the movie we’ve seen so far has felt decidedly un-Monster Hunter like.

Monster Hunter’s story about a group of real world military members getting sucked through a portal of some sort that transports them to a magical land of demons and those who hunt them sounds…suspect on its face, because that’s never really been where any of the games come from narratively. People don’t exactly need grounding to our reality to get hype for a Monster Hunter adaptation, and it’s all the more odd when you consider how none of the images released so far seem to be trying to approximate the games’ lush environments.

Instead, what we’ve seen is a lot of Milla Jovovich’s Lt. Artemis and Tony Jaa’s Hunter smouldering in the desert carrying just a few recognisable pieces of Monster Hunter armour and weaponry. The latest image is more of the same, this time featuring Artemis seemingly ready to do something with the slinger attached to her left arm, which is cool, but rather “eh.”

It’s more than likely that these desert images are pulled from a single scene within the entire film, and there will be plenty of others that, one hopes, are more visually interesting and feature more of the terrifying creatures that are the entire point of Monster Hunter. Because what no one needs right now is another Super Mario Bros. situation, which is to say a live-action film that’s so overly focused on trying to feel “real” that it ends up not being much fun at all.

Monster Hunter is scheduled to hit theatres on September 4.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to Gizmodo to:

  • Get notifications from your favorite authors and commenter's

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.