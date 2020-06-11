The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Miles Morales Stars in a New Spider-Man Game Coming to PS5 This Year

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: June 12, 2020 at 6:20 am -
Filed to:insomniac games
io9playstation 5sonyspider man miles moralesspider-man
Oh hell yeah. (Gif: Insomniac)

Miles Morales is coming to PlayStation 5.

The first game Sony chose to reveal in its massive PS5 reveal presentation is called Spider-Man: Miles Morales, what appears to be a sequel to the 2018 Spider-Man game by Insomniac. And the best news of all? The release date is holiday 2020.

Here’s the trailer:

The 2018 game ended with a tease that Miles, who was a supporting character in that game, would be the star this time around and it appears that’s the case. However, as our colleagues at Kotaku pointed out, two years for a game the size of Spider-Man seems ambitious to say the least. They aren’t quite convinced it’s a full-fledged sequel though we certainly hope that’s the case.

We’ll have more on Spider-Man: Miles Morales as we learn more. For now, here are some articles on the amazing 2018 game.

