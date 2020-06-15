Bargain Alert: Save Over $550 On Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 are some of the best and most affordable laptops on the market. When Gizmodo reviewed the Surface Laptop 3, we called it ‘something special’. The 2-in-1 Surface Pro 7 is equally as impressive. Now, you can grab a bargain on both laptops with Microsoft offering 15% off new models.

The Surface Laptop 3 is available in 13 or 15-inch models and can be configured up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3780U chip or an Intel Core i7 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The base model includes an Intel Core i5 chip with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for $1,359 (previously $1,699).

The top of the range 15-inch model is now $2,931.65 (previously $3,449). This represents a saving of $517.35. If you’re looking to upgrade your home set-up, it’s a mighty tempting offer.

The Surface Laptop 3 is thin, light, very portable and features incredible GPU performance. It’s the perfect workhorse and great for both work and entertainment. You can read Gizmodo’s full thoughts on the laptop here.

On the other hand, the Surface Pro 7 is a touchscreen 2-in-1 designed to be the perfect hybrid work companion. Like the Surface Laptop 3 it boasts clean design, slim bezels and a speedy processor. The cheapest model is now discounted to $1,061.65 (previously $1,249). It contains an Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

In all, there are seven configurations for the Surface Pro 7. The highest configuration will net you an Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. This version now costs $3,186.65 (previously $3,749) — a saving of $562.35.

Both laptops have a range of essential features to boost productivity, including fast charging capable of going from zero to 80 per cent battery in under an hour and robust processing power.

Many Australians are still working from home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. If you’re amongst them, investing in a new laptop could be the perfect next step for your productivity. After all, getting work done faster means more time for fun.

The deal runs from June 13 to June 30 on the Microsoft Store, so you have plenty of time to scope out your work set-up and decide if it’s time for a change. With the end of the financial year approaching, you should consider how a purchase like this will figure into your tax deductions.

