Microsoft Office 365 Goes Down in Australia As It Struggles With Mondays Too

Microsoft has admitted users in Australia and New Zealand are having trouble accessing its Office 360 portal on Monday morning.

Thousands of users in Australia and New Zealand have reported being unable to access Microsoft’s Office 365 server on Monday morning, citing a “transient error” when attempting to reach the services.

Down Detector shows users started reporting the issue around 9am just as the working day would have started for many on Australia’s east coast.

By 9.33am, reports peaked at 2,122 on the server outage site but many also took to Twitter and Reddit to complain of the issue.

Current status at 11:05: "We're investigating a potential token issue that may be preventing users from authenticating to multiple Microsoft 365 services or features."#Office365 down since before 9am today. https://t.co/qxVk54X4OY — Alison (@FemmeOnAFarm) June 15, 2020

Microsoft admitted on Twitter it was investigating the issue around 50 minutes after the first reports hit Down Detector, instructing users to head to the admin portal.

We're investigating an issue in which some users may be receiving an error when attempting to access Microsoft 365 services in the Oceania region. Additional details can be found in the admin portal under MO216274. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 14, 2020

“We’re investigating an issue in which some users may be receiving an error when attempting to access Microsoft 365 services in the Oceania region,” Microsoft said on Twitter.

“Additional details can be found in the admin portal under MO216274.”

Users complained that the portal was inaccessible due to the server issue so checking in to see any updates wasn’t actually possible. It later recommended affected users check its Office 365 status site instead.

On signing in to check the details. Oh no…….. pic.twitter.com/qT64usFg0R — Alex Laurie (@alexon365) June 14, 2020

While the Down Detector reports had decreased considerably by 11am, the Office 365 health status site indicated the error was still affecting the server. According to its status, Microsoft is “investigating a potential token issue that may be preventing users from authenticating to multiple Microsoft 365 services or features”.

It recorded the issue starting at 9am AEST but said the next update on its status would be delivered by 1.30pm AEST on June 15. A number of users on Reddit have said most services have since returned for them from around 11.20am.

Just goes to show, even tech doesn’t want to deal with Monday mornings.