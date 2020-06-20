Marvel’s Cancelled New Warriors Series Would Have Featured M.O.D.O.K., of All People

Imagine, if you will, a world where M.O.D.O.K., the Marvel Universe’s most cylindrical villain, was mainstream. Such a strange, beautiful dream may be coming, what with him actually having an animated series on the way. But it could have happened much sooner.

That news comes courtesy of Kevin Beigel, the showrunner of a pitched-and-piloted New Warriors TV show that never came to be. The show, which was supposed to air on Freeform before plans went awry, would have featured a host of heroes led by Squirrel Girl (played here by Milana Vayntrub). And while the pilot was apparently strong, that wasn’t enough for a network to grab onto the show, and thus its time came to a tragic close. Which is unfortunate, as, according to Beigel, it would have had M.O.D.O.K. Not just any M.O.D.O.K., either. But Keith David playing M.O.D.O.K.

“I just got sad talking to a friend because I remembered we had a seasons-long plan on our New Warriors show to turn Keith David’s character into M.O.D.O.K,” Beigel said, writing on Twitter. He continued, “Just shut your eyes and imagine Keith David saying, ‘MODOK.’ And then laughing. Oh my God it still give me goosebumps.”

Yes, yes, I can see why. David is a fantastic performer and a noted voice actor, showing up everywhere from Halo to The Flash. If anyone could provide majesty to Marvel’s strange killing machine villain, it would be him. And while Beigel provided no details on how David would have become the Mental/Mobile/Mechanised Organism Designed Only for Killing, one can imagine it would be suitably delightful. And maybe finally, finally enough for me to not picture Krang in my head whenever I think of him. Alas, it was not to be. The time was not yet right.