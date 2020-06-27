The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Kids See Ghosts Is a New Animated Series Starring Kid Cudi and Kanye West

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: June 28, 2020 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:io9
kanye westkid cudikids see ghoststakashi murakami
Kanye Bear and Kid Fox. (Image: Kids See Ghosts)
Kanye Bear and Kid Fox. (Image: Kids See Ghosts)

At least, that seems to be the case? It’s all a little unclear. But it does look real nice.

For years, Kid Cudi and Kanye West have had an off and on collaboration called Kids See Ghosts. The group even produced an album back in 2018. But their next project won’t be musical. Instead, it’s an animated series of some sort, if a new trailer posted on YouTube yesterday by the collaboration’s account is any indication.

Starring Kanye’s iconic bear icon, named Kanye Bear, and Kid Fox, both of whom are voiced by their respective musicians, Kids See Ghosts is an animated series directed by Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami, who previously did the cover art for Kanye’s album Graduation, with sound design by William J Sullivan and Scott Mescudi, aka Kid Cudi himself.

According to the YouTube video, it’s “Coming Soon.” And that is literally all the information I have about it. Watch the trailer — it’s bright and colourful and energetic — and tell me your thoughts. If 2013 Kanye had done this, I would have tripped over myself in excitement. But 2020 Kanye, I’m honestly just confused. It looks neat, though?

