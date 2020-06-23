J.K. Simmons Says He’s Already Shot His Next J. Jonah Jameson Cameo

The new Spongebob movie is squeezing out of movie theatres and heading digital. Boots Riley’s next surreal adventure is a TV show about a giant man. V/H/S is getting a reboot. Plus, when to expect Lucifer’s return, and David F. Sandberg takes on demonic horrors in a new Lionsgate project. Spoilers, away!

Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters (SPUMC, for Short)

Appearing as a guest on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, J.K. Simmons revealed he’s already filmed his next appearance as J. Jonah Jameson.

Well yeah, [I’ll be back as J. Jonah Jameson] that’s the short answer. There is a future for J. Jonah Jameson after a several-year hiatus. He showed up very briefly for those who were wise enough to stay through the credits of Far From Home… There is one more JJJ appearance in the can, and from what I’m hearing there’s a plan for yet another. So hopefully JJJ will continue now and forever.

Jurassic World: Dominion

In a recent interview with Collider, Bryce Dallas Howard hyped Jurassic World: Dominion’s “exhilarating” shooting script.

The script was awesome. It was so exhilarating reading it – my husband got to read it too, Colin was like, ‘Yeah, you and Seth can read it,’ and we were like, just the whole time, kinda flipping out. Which is like, that was exhilarating because we are all so excited to come back together.

The Culling

According to Deadline, David F. Sandberg is attached to direct a new horror film titled The Culling at Lionsgate. Based on a spec script by Stephen Herman, the story concerns “a troubled priest [who] confines himself to a remote cabin in the middle of the woods where he attempts to make a last stand against the demon that terrorised his family when he was a child.”

V/H/S ‘94

THR has word a “reboot” of the 2012 horror anthology series V/H/S is in development written and produced by David Bruckner (director of the upcoming Hellraiser reboot at Spyglass). Simon Barrett (You’re Next, The Guest), Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us), and Chloe Okuno (AFI short Slut) are confirmed to direct segments.

Abyzou

Oliver Park (director of the short film, Vicious) will make his feature directorial debut on Abyzou, a horror film based on “a Jewish folk tale about a family struggling with unresolved trauma who find themselves at the mercy of an ancient demon determined to destroy them.” [Screen Daily]

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge of the Run

The latest SpongeBob movie has decided to forgo a theatrical run as planned this August, and will now premiere “on premium digital rental services” sometime in early 2021 before heading to CBS All Access. [Variety]

Land Shark

A biopharmaceutical company developing a cure for cancer accidentally unleashes a giant mutant shark able to swim, walk on land, burrow underground and even fly short distances in two new trailers for Land Shark.

Zombie for Sale

Meanwhile, a family-owned gas station tries to monetise a zombie’s regenerative powers in the trailer for Zombie for Sale coming to Blu-ray on July 7th through Arrow Films.

I’m a Virgo

Boots Riley revealed on Twitter he’s developing a TV series about a thirteen-foot tall Black man starring Jharrel Jerome.

The Others

According to Variety, BTF Media will develop a Spanish-language television series based on the 2001 supernatural drama, The Others.

The Handmaid’s Tale

According to The Wrap, the fourth season of The Handmaid’s Tale has been delayed and will now air sometime in 2021.

Lucifer

Finally, a trailer recapping Lucifer’s “sexiest moments” reveals season five premieres August 21 on Netflix.

