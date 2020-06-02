iOS 14 Will Apparently Support the Same iPhones as iOS 13

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is only a few weeks away, but despite it being purely digital this year, some things never change — leaks. There’s already plenty of info on the web about what we can expect from the show, including some iOS 14 compatibility news.

According to The Verifier, no older iPhones will be booted off the new OS when its released later this year. That means that every iPhone that can run iOS 13 will also be able to get iOS 14. This includes devices such as the iPhone 6s and the original iPhone SE. The new SE will obviously be more than fine.

While we won’t know for sure until WWDC itself, this info tracks. Apple tends to support devices for roughly 4 to 5 years after release and the oldest devices on the compatibility list are from 2015.

iOS 14 compatible devices

Here’s a list of what devices will allegedly work with iOS 14. They are all compatible with iOS 13.

iPhone SE 2o2o

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

There’s no information regarding which iPads will be able to run iPadOS 14. But if we were to go by the same compatibility logic, the list may also be the same as the iPads that currently run iPadOS 13. That includes:

12.9-inch iPad Pro

11-inch iPad Pro

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

Last year two iPhones were not able to come into the light of iOS 13 — the original iPhone 6 and the iPhone 5S.

We’ll see how accurate this rumour ends up being and in the meantime will update you with any WWDC news in the lead up to the event towards the end of the month.