How to Get Apple’s iOS 14 Beta Right Now

It’s WWDC day, which means a huge amount of Apple news just got announced. Leading the pack was iOS 14, which has some cool new features. The good news is you don’t need to wait for the new iPhone 12 to try it. You can use iOS 14 right now, if you dare.

iOS 14 Public Beta

The iOS 14 public beta isn’t officially available yet, and it won’t be until July. But there are other ways of getting it. If you would prefer to wait, this is how you go about installing it.

All you need to do to get on the iOS 14 train is sign up for Apple’s Software Beta Program, you can do so here. All you need is your Apple ID and password and to then enroll your device. Even if you enrolled for the iOS 13 beta program last year, you may need to enrol again.

Once the public beta becomes available, it will pop up as a profile download in the settings app – between your user profile and Aeroplane Mode. Before smashing that install button you should back up your device first. Beta software can have issues and you don’t want to lose everything on your phone.

Now you’re ready to install the profile. Once it’s all done you device will restart.

Tap to install. Once it’s done it will restart your device.

Next up is stalling the iOS 14 beta itself. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If all has gone to plan iOS 14 beta should be waiting there for you.

Let it update as per usual and voila, you’re good to go!

I don’t want to wait for the public beta

If you’re feeling impatient and enjoy living dangerously, you can get the iOS 14 beta right now. Sites like Beta Profiles will let you get your hands on iOS 14 quickly and simply.

All you need to do is download the profile onto your device via Safari. Hit ‘Open’ and then you just need to follow the same steps as above. Install the profile from settings, reboot and then install the iOS 14 beta.

But let me be clear – Apple hasn’t added this to its official beta program yet. So again, back up your device first and know that anything could happen, including bricking your phone. Installing this is absolutely at your own risk.

If you’re not sure how to back up your device, or want to roll back the beta at any point, Apple has explainers here.

If you’re successful you will now have access to some new features and apps such as Translate, App Library and Widgets:

iOS 14 compatible devices

Another bit of good news that came out of WWDC was iPhone compatibility. The rumours were true — iOS 14 will support all the same devices as iOS 13. Here’s a full list: