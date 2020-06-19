In the First Trailer for The Rental, Terrors Both High-Tech and Creepy-Human Ruin a Seaside Getaway

Two couples travel to a gorgeous, totally isolated beach home. That sounds like the makings of a peaceful escape… or the set-up for a horror movie.

There’s a timely twist in The Rental, the debut feature from actor turned director Dave Franco (who co-wrote with indie all-star Joe Swanberg), when one of the guests spots a spy camera in the shower, but the brand-new trailer also gives a strong indication that’s just the beginning of their vacation-turned-nightmare.

The Rental, which stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss, opens in select theatres, drive-ins, and on demand on July 24.