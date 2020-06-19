The News Of Tomorrow, Today

In the First Trailer for The Rental, Terrors Both High-Tech and Creepy-Human Ruin a Seaside Getaway

Cheryl Eddy

Published 10 hours ago: June 19, 2020 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:alison brie
dan stevensdave francohorrorio9joe swanbergsheila vandthe rental
Sheila Vand wishes she'd stayed home. (Image: IFC)
Sheila Vand wishes she'd stayed home. (Image: IFC)

Two couples travel to a gorgeous, totally isolated beach home. That sounds like the makings of a peaceful escape… or the set-up for a horror movie.

There’s a timely twist in The Rental, the debut feature from actor turned director Dave Franco (who co-wrote with indie all-star Joe Swanberg), when one of the guests spots a spy camera in the shower, but the brand-new trailer also gives a strong indication that’s just the beginning of their vacation-turned-nightmare.

The Rental, which stars Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, and Toby Huss, opens in select theatres, drive-ins, and on demand on July 24.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.