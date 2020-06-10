In Doom Patrol’s First Season 2 Trailer, the Gang’s All Back to Fight a Super Child

When Doom Patrol returns later this month, Crazy Jane, Cyborg, Robotman, Elasti-Woman, and Niles Caulder won’t just be going up against enormous rats, they’ll be fighting the one of the most powerful beings to ever exist within DC’s sprawling universe of characters: a young girl named Dorothy who has the power to turn her thoughts into reality.

In the first trailer for Doom Patrol season two, the gang’s all back and growing closer and more fond of each other. But the newest addition to their family, Niles’ long-lost daughter Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), presents a new and unique challenge for the team that none of them are exactly prepared to deal with. Her powers are near godlike, and theirs are…rather garden-variety by metahuman standards.

Doom Patrol’s Season 2 Posters Reveal the Powerful Dorothy Spinner Niles Caulder’s long lost daughter Dorothy Spinner is one of the most powerful characters in DC’s comics and she’s set to play a major role in Doom Patrol‘s upcoming second season. The show’s always leaned heavily into the more whimsical aspects of the core team’s metahuman abilities, but a pair... Read more

But playing at a disadvantage has always been the Doom Patrol’s strength, and even if Dorothy can conjure anthropomorphic rabbit monsters from her mind, that’s not going to be enough to stop them from suiting up (colloquially speaking) and rolling out to do what they do best (“best,” in this case, referring to saving the world).

Doom Patrol’s second season hits DC Universe and HBO Max on June 26. It will likely air on Foxtel in Australia but there is no currently confirmed date.