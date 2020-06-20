Hulu Renews Crossing Swords and Polar Opposites for One More Season Each

Renewals all around! If you’re a fan of vulgar animated comedies, hurrah for you!

As announced in a recent press release, Hulu has opted to renew both of its new pottymouthed adult cartoons for a second season, that being Crossing Swords, its show about a hapless squire trying to save his beloved kingdom, and Solar Opposites, the newest show created by Justin Roiland, about four aliens living new lives on Earth. Both shows, premiering on Hulu this season, appear to have done well for themselves, a victory undoubtedly aided by being some of the only new TV on at this strange moment in time.

The renewal for Solar Opposites is for a third season, as the show was originally picked up for a two-season run. Justin Roiland will return as a writer and producer, as well as starring in the role of Korvo, with his co-stars Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack. The third season will be twelve episodes long.

As for Crossing Swords, the renewal will be for another ten episodes and will see co-creators Tom Root and John Harvatine IV return as writer and executive producer, and director and executive producer, respectively. All the starring voices will return, a cast that includes an impressive array of names, like Nicholas Hoult, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Seth Green, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

No word on when the shows will be returning for their new seasons. We’ll keep you posted.