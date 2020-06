How to Tip Off Gizmodo Australia

Have something you think we should know? Here’s how you can get in touch with us.

You can email any of our writers directly, or send general tips to [email protected].

Our local reporters include editor Tegan Jones and journalists Sarah Basford and Leah Williams.

Sources requiring more confidential methods of contact are encouraged to reach out to their preferred reporter and request that writers’ information on Signal, Telegram, Keybase, Wickr or whatever other software they prefer.