Hope for a Man of Steel Sequel Remains in Limbo

Hit manga/anime The Promised Neverland is being turned into a live-action show by Amazon. Doctor Who’s seasonal special is still on track for later this year, according to Mandip Gill. Plus, what’s to come on Stargirl and The 100, and Cara Delevigne has an update on Carnival Row’s second season. Spoilers get!

Laura Hasn’t Slept

Deadline also has word a feature adaptation of Parker Finn’s short film, Laura Hasn’t Slept, is now in development at Paramount. Finn will return to direct the project, said to concern “a young woman desperate to rid herself of a recurring nightmare. She seeks help from her therapist to confront the terror.” A teaser for the original short can be seen, here.

Man of Steel 2

According to a new report from Heroic Hollywood, Man of Steel 2 is not a priority at Warner Bros. in light of Bad Robot’s $US500 ($714) million deal with WarnerMedia.

Skyman

A former alien abductee tries to reconnect with his otherworldly captors in the trailer for Skyman, a new film from The Blair Witch Project co-director, Daniel Myrick.

The Promised Neverland

Amazon is developing a live-action series based on The Promised Neverland, the popular manga-turned-anime about a futuristic orphanage harbouring a dark secret. Rodney Rothman (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) has been hired to direct the series from scripts by Meghan Malloy. Heroes actor Masi Oka will executive produce alongside Roy Lee and Miri Yoon. [Den of Geek]

Doctor Who

Mandip Gill confirmed to Entertainment Weekly this year’s Doctor Who holiday special, “Revolution of the Daleks,” has already been filmed.

I can confirm that. There is a festive episode. We happened to be quite lucky and fit it in, so that will be exciting.

Carnival Row

Likewise, Cara Delevinge revealed that six of the eight episodes comprising Carnival Row’s second season were filmed before production shut down.

The second season is going to be so good, but I don’t know when we’re going to finish it. And probably not until the winter, because it has to be cold outside and snowing and miserable.

[Variety]

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

The Vega family prepares for Dia de Los Muertos in “Day of the Dead,” the June 29 episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

When sad news spreads through the Crimson Cat, Fly Rico tries to placate the volatile crowd while Rio argues for vengeance. Peter Craft, Elsa and the boys are trapped in their car amidst a riot as Tiago tries to help Mateo. Townsend celebrates the sudden rise of his political fortunes. Tiago and Molly face reality about their relationship and Molly confronts Miss Adelaide. Lewis and Tiago rush to protect Brian from the Nazis. The Vega family gathers for a moving Day of the Dead ceremony.

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

Comic Book has a synopsis for next week’s Halloween episode of Stargirl, “Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite.”

HALLOWEEN IN BLUE VALLEY — As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets her sights on recruiting more members to the Justice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) finds himself one step closer to learning which ISA members may be in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, a search for Rick (Cameron Gellman) leads Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal) and Beth (Anjelika Washington) to Cindy Burman’s (Meg DeLacy) Halloween party. David Straiton directed the episode written by Melissa Carter (#105). Amy Smart, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Hunter Sansone and Christopher James Baker also star.

KSiteTV also has photos from “The Justice Society” airing June 24. Click through for more.

The 100

Finally, Murphy and Emori play make-believe in the trailer for “Welcome to Bardo,” next week’s episode of The 100.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.