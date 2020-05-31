Here Are the Winners of the 2020 Nebula Awards

Last night, the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America held the 55th annual Nebula Awards, designed to honour the best science fiction and fantasy released any given year across prose, film, television, and, as of last year, video games.

Picking up the big award for best novel is Sarah Pinsker’s A Song for a New Day, while the stirring, fantastically titled “This Is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone went home with best novella. On the multimedia side, Good Omens won the Ray Bradbury award for outstanding dramatic presentation for its episode “Hard Times”, written by Neil Gaiman. The lauded episode, adding to the book, featured a history of Aziraphale and Crowley’s whole relationship. It was rather lovely, and a good choice for winner.

Here’s the full list of finalists in every category, with the winners in bold. If you’re looking for something new to read or watch, these make good recommendations.

Best Novel

Marque of Caine by Charles E. Gannon,

The Ten Thousand Doors of January by Alix E. Harrow

A Memory Called Empire by Arkady Martine

Gods of Jade and Shadow by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir

A Song for a New Day by Sarah Pinsker

Best Novella

“Anxiety Is the Dizziness of Freedom” by Ted Chiang

“The Haunting of Tram Car 015” by P. Djèlí Clark

“This Is How You Lose the Time War” by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

“Her Silhouette, Drawn in Water” by Vylar Kaftan

“The Deep” by Rivers Solomon, Daveed Diggs, William Hutson, and Jonathan Snipes

“Catfish Lullaby” by A C Wise

Best Novelette

“A Strange Uncertain Light” by G. V. Anderson

“For He Can Creep” by Siobhan Carroll

“His Footsteps, Through Darkness and Light” by Mimi Mondal

“The Blur in the Corner of Your Eye” by Sarah Pinsker

“Carpe Glitter” by Cat Rambo

“The Archronology of Love” by Caroline M. Yoachim

Best Short Story

“Give the Family My Love” by A. T. Greenblatt

“The Dead, In Their Uncontrollable Power” by Karen Osborne

“And Now His Lordship Is Laughing” by Shiv Ramdas

“Ten Excerpts from an Annotated Bibliography on the Cannibal Women of Ratnabar Island” by Nibedita Sen

“A Catalogue of Storms” by Fran Wilde

“How the Trick Is Done” by A C Wise

Ray Bradbury Nebula Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation

Captain Marvel written by Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck, and Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Marvel Studios)

The Mandalorian: “The Child”, Jon Favreau (Disney+) written by Jon Favreau (Disney+)

Good Omens : “Hard Times” written by Neil Gaiman (Amazon Studios and BBC Studios)

Watchmen: “A God Walks into Abar” written by Jeff Jensen and Damon Lindelof (HBO)

Avengers: Endgame written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely (Marvel Studios)

Russian Doll: “The Way Out” written by Allison Silverman and Leslye Headland (Netflix)

Andre Norton Nebula Award for Middle Grade and Young Adult Fiction

“Cog” by Greg van Eekhout, published by HarperCollins

“Sal and Gabi Break the Universe” by Carlos Hernandez

“Catfishing on CatNet” by Naomi Kritzer

“Dragon Pearl” by Yoon Ha Lee

“Peasprout Chen: Battle of Champions” by Henry Lien

“Riverland” by Fran Wilde

Best Game Writing