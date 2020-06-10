HBO Max’s Relationship With DC Movies Just Keeps Getting Weirder

Even before HBO Max launched, there was understandable confusion at just how Warner Bros. attempt to board the “everyone gets their own streaming platform now!!!” bandwagon would align with its prior attempt at doing that with its DC output in DC Universe. At launch, HBO Max’s offerings were sporadic. And now a month in, some of those sporadic offerings are already vanishing.

Yesterday, Comicbook.com noted that many of the DC movies which have been on HBO Max since launch — Batman v Superman, Justice League, Wonder Woman, Suicide Squad, The Lego Batman Movie, Batman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin, Catwoman, Jonah Hex, and The Losers (the 2010 adaptation of Andy Diggle and Jock’s 2006 Vertigo Comics series of the same name) had all been shunted to the “Last Chance” section of HBO Max, meaning they would be leaving the service on July 1.

However, after checking today, Gizmodo found that the list had now changed: only Justice League, Catwoman, Batman Returns, Batman Forever, and The Lego Batman Movie (as well as The Lego Movie) of DC-related movie content would be leaving.

It’s a weird decision, especially with DC Universe right there, but perhaps an unsurprising one given the number of deals Warner Bros. had to cut to actually get content onto HBO Max at launch. At first, it didn’t intend on having the Harry Potter movies available due to licensing deals, but managed to get them on, for example. But still, the confusion about what is and what isn’t leaving only further muddies HBO Max’s relationship with DC content.

That confusion is seemingly going to persist going forward. A Warner Bros. spokesperson told Observer that HBO Max is planning on having a monthly rotation of DC content that will come in and out of the service, operating in regular batches. “We have a collection of DC films that will rotate on the platform,” the representative said. “We have a new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August. And I have just confirmed that the batch that is on right now will be returning.”

Given that the batch right now itself is seemingly in flux, just who knows what DC content you’ll be able to watch on HBO Max next month remains to be seen.