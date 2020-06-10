Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Karen Gillan Teases a Post-Thanos Nebula

Production on Into the Spider-Verse 2 has officially begun. Kenneth Branagh teases the spy-fi action of Artemis Fowl. Jonathan Frakes will be back behind the camera for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Plus, what’s to come on Stargirl and The 100, and Rick Riordan has high hopes the Disney+ Percy Jackson will outdo the films. To me, my spoilers!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Karen Gillan discussed Nebula’s future in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 during a virtual panel for GalaxyCon Live.

In Avengers, she had to face the source of her abuse, then actually watch him get eliminated from her life. I’m sort of thinking about future Nebula in the sense like, ‘What is she going to be like now that that person’s abuse has gone out of her life? How is she going to build herself back up again?’ Because it’s an odd feeling, I think, for someone who’s been abused by a parent, because they still love them and they’re sad that they’re gone, but also they hate them and they’re glad that they’re gone…I’m interested to maybe try and take her to a place now where she’s starting to rebuild her life.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2

Production has officially begun on the Spider-Verse sequel according to Sony Imageworks’ Lead animator, Nick Kondo, on Twitter.

First day on the job! pic.twitter.com/qfqcCAi9wF — Nick Kondo 近藤 (@NickTyson) June 8, 2020

Unfriended

Unfriended producer Timur Bekmambetov has signed a five-picture deal with Universal to develop a new slate of films shot entirely from the POV of smartphones and computer screens. [Deadline]

Artemis Fowl

Kenneth Branagh describes Artemis Fowl as “Die Hard with fairies” in a recent interview with Comic Book.

Well, you know they’re eight books, they get increasingly exotic. Amazing imagination Eoin Colfer has. Some of the twist and turns, and incidents are so out there. The first book has a relative simplicity, Eoin calls it “Diehard” with fairies. It’s a siege movie and inside that, what fell to us to be inside all of that action would be the emotional backbone that you could get, would be if we could just take the minimum, just one basic incident from the second book, Artemis Fowl in the Arctic Incident, which is the kidnap of his father, and lace that into the first story, so that the emotional drive was there, that maybe allows our audience to connect to Artemis emotionally. You keep the basic structure of a kid who, by the time he understands that magic is real, has created a siege from another world around Fowl Manor. So those were the two elements we tried to keep as close to the source as possible, of what Eoin had done, once we decided those things.

Goonies 2

Adam F. Goldberg shared concept art from his proposed Goonies sequel with /Film.

Thank you @slashfilm for writing about my quest to make this dream a reality! Spielberg and Donner have said that it's impossible to come up with a great concept for The Goonies 2, but us Goonies never say die!!! https://t.co/I5lWDJqUvh — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) June 9, 2020

The Reckoning

Bloody-Disgusting also has images from Neil Marshall’s black plague period thriller, The Reckoning, set to premiere at Fantasia.

Star Trek: Brave New Worlds

Jonathan Frakes confirmed he’s directing episodes of the upcoming Captain Pike spinoff in a recent interview with Syfy.

I’ve had great experiences with all three of them. Anson and I worked through finding Captain Pike. And Ethan and I worked through finding who Spock was. And the mantle of Spock, in particular, was so complicated and so emotionally taxing and was such huge shoes to fill, and Ethan felt it. Rebecca and I have a long relationship from back on The Librarians, and we have a fabulous working shorthand, so it will be great getting back to the floor with three old friends.

Hawkeye

Murphy’s Multiverse reports the working title of the Hawkeye TV series is “Anchor Point,” a reference to the first collected trade of Marvel’s Kate Bishop solo series.

Percy Jackson

Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan hopes the upcoming Disney+ series will be a vast improvement over the live-action films.

I don't know, but clearly it's a mistake. They should censor the entire thing. Just two hours of blank screen. https://t.co/nPq9TPg9Sd — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 8, 2020

Well, to you guys, it's a couple hours entertainment. To me, it's my life's work going through a meat grinder when I pleaded with them not to do it. So yeah. But it's fine. All fine. We're gonna fix it soon . . . ???? https://t.co/YFuk55kGJU — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 8, 2020

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Peter takes the kids to the movies in the synopsis for “Sing, Sing, Sing,” the June 22 episode of Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

In danger, Tiago and Lewis must make bold decisions. With Townsend at the end of his rope, he’s forced to turn to a last resort. Spurred by Elsa, Peter decides to take Tom, Trevor and Frank to the movies. Lewis oversees the prison transfer of Diego Lopez as Tiago and Molly go dancing at the Crimson Cat, where they confront the rest of the Vega family.

[Spoiler TV]

Stargirl

Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite join the Justice Society in the trailer for next week’s episode of Stargirl.

The 100

Clarke discovers who kidnapped Bellamy in a sneak peek at this week’s episode of The 100.

NOS4A2

Finally, AMC has released a new promo for the second season of NOS4A2.

