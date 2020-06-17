Google Reportedly Launching Nest-Branded Sonos One Rival Later This Year

Word on the grapevine is that Google has a new smart speaker up its sleeve that will replace the Google Home with a Nest-branded alternative that takes a page from Sonos’ playbook.

Apparently codenamed ‘Prince’, the smart speaker won’t have a display but will get an upgrade in the sound department, which will be an improvement on the Google Home’s current “high excursion speaker with 2-inch driver”. It’ll feature Google Assistant of course, and stereo speaker pairing is almost certainly on the cards.

The new smart speaker will sit alongside the tech giant’s current family of devices, including the Nest Mini, Nest hub, and Google Home Max. With regards to the price, there’s no inside scoop on that front, but it’s likely to sit somewhere between the Google Home’s $140 and the Google Home Max’s $350. We don’t have any news on a possible launch date, but we’re still waiting on the Pixel 4a reveal, which looks like it may be happening in October now.

Google is also rumoured to be working on a new Android TV Device to take on Amazon and Roku, so the company may choose to shoot its load all at once in a just a few months. [9to5Google]