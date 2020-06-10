Glickenhaus Turns Its Famous Torch Emblem Into Side Marker Lights

Side marker lamp design is one of the most under-appreciated aspects of modern automotive design, so when a company takes time to do it right, it’s worth noting. Especially when that company is Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, and when the marker lamp is an illuminated torch on a shield.

Let me be clear up front that I in no way believe anyone involved at Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus gives a brace of bowel movements about me or even knows who I am; what I do know is that I’m America’s leading evangeliser for sid and my nickname is “Torch.” I also know that Glickenhaus’ latest side marker lamp design is an illuminated torch (on a shield that is their badge), so I’m going to claim this as a personal victory, whether it’s real or not.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, makers of glorious, rare, and exotic race and street cars, revealed their new side marker lamp design via tweet:

Our new side shields, so the torch can shine bright. And because the industry standard of epoxy didn’t fully withstand the Baja 1000, so we added two studs. Also, because the FMVSS mandates side marker lights, and this was a more elegant solution. #glickenhaus #MadeInUSA pic.twitter.com/j1zu3Cn55O — Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (@Glickenhaus) June 9, 2020

Even though I normally find ways to downplay supercars, I’m not entirely immune to their charms, and I find the intersection between supercars and mandated details like side marker lamps fascinating because all too often these cars, so carefully and lovingly designed in every other detail, will just slap on any parts-catalogue marker lights without thinking.

Look at the Pagani Huayra, for example:

It uses the same marker lamps found on freaking camping trailers. Yeah, nice “supercar.”

So, when companies do take time to do details like marker lamps right, I notice. The McLaren 570S, for example, has beautifully-integrated marker lamps.

And now, Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus shows us they can do engaging, fun marker lamps as well, by using the flame on their torch as an LED-illuminated marker lamp.

This school of marker lamp thought, where the goal is to not integrate the lamp into the overall design as on the McLaren, but to feature it prominently, is one of the two proven schools of effective marker lamp design.

Likely the most famous example of this type of marker lamp is the 1969 Pontiac Firebird, which also turned their logo/mascot into a highly effective and striking marker lamp:

As I’ve mentioned before, this is still studied at all the good marker lamp design programs, and this new Glickenhaus marker lamp is an excellent descendent of this proud marker lamp tradition.

Now, there’s still a reflector requirement that has to be met, and the Glickenhaus shield design does not seem to incorporate that, at least not yet, but I’m confident that with such careful attention paid to this marker light, they’ll get that sorted as well.

Fantastic side-marker work, Glickenhaus! The car it’s attached to seems pretty cool, too.