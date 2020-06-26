Disney’s Mulan Has Been Delayed Yet Again

Following in the footsteps of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Disney’s Mulan has been delayed. Again. Originally scheduled for release on March 27, the film was aiming to come out on July 24 and has now been pushed to August 21.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for Mulan and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance,” Disney executives Alan Horn and Alan Bergman said in a statement. “Director Niki Caro and our cast and crew have created a beautiful, epic, and moving film that is everything the cinematic experience should be, and that’s where we believe it belongs — on the world stage and the big screen for audiences around the globe to enjoy together.”

Will Mulan actually come out August 21? It’s very possible that it will not. But the studio is confident enough to keep trying, especially since fans and critics had just started to see, and love, the film before the pandemic began.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.